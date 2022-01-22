Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling playing tonight against 49ers?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is currently dealing with a back injury. He is listed as doubtful on the official injury report ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Saturday night at 8:15 EST at Lambeau Field.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is officially listed as doubtful for the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is unlikely to play this week after officially being listed as doubtful for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. He opened his week with a limited practice session on Tuesday, which was encouraging for his chances of being available.

Unfortunately, he was downgraded after that and was unable to practice at all during the Wednesday and Friday sessions. The regression in his practice capabilities this week is what led to the doubtful designation in the official injury report. He has not yet been ruled out of the contest, but his chances of playing would appear to be a long shot at this point.

Valdes-Scantling has been a big-play threat at wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers this season. He leads the team with 16.5 receiving yards per reception among all players on the roster who have recorded at least three receptions this season. His speed is what gives him the ability to stretch the defense, while opening up short and intermediate routes for other players in the passing game.

Aaron Rodgers heavily favors Davante Adams in the passing attack, as he should. Adams is one of the very best wide receivers in the entire NFL. The design of the Packers offense is focused around the connection between Rodgers and Adams. Valdes-Scantling is an important part of the supporting cast in the passing scheme along with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

When the Packers and the 49ers faced off during the 2021 NFL regular season, Valdes-Scantling was an important contributor. He recorded three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown. His massive 47-yard reception was a game changer and helped the Packers achieve a 30-28 victory over the 49ers.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Packers HC Matt LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful for Saturday's game vs. San Francisco. #Packers HC Matt LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful for Saturday's game vs. San Francisco.

Also Read Article Continues below

The two teams will meet again on Saturday night at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has not yet been ruled out, but his official doubtful injury listing with a back issue makes it unlikely that he will be able to play.

Edited by Piyush Bisht