Is Marquise Brown playing tonight vs Browns? Latest on wide receiver's status

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown missed last week's road game against the Chicago Bears. The Baltimore Ravens were without both Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was dealing with an illness and unable to suit up for the game.

Brown was dealing with a thigh injury last week that had him held out of Sunday's road game at Soldier Field. A week prior, when the Ravens suffered a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, Brown was dealing with a back injury.

It's among a long list of injuries that the Ravens have dealt with since training camp, and has caused a lot of adversity along the way.

The Ravens were still able to defeat the Chicago Bears 16-13 and remain just one game ahead in the AFC North division. The Ravens will now head into a Sunday night matchup, hosting division rival Cleveland Browns for the first time this season.

With news that Lamar Jackson will be back for Sunday night's game, will he have one of his best receivers in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown?

Is Marquise Brown playing tonight vs. the Browns?

Last week, Brown missed the Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a thigh injury. Brown returned to practice earlier this week and as of Sunday morning is expected to play tonight against the Cleveland Browns.

That's good news for the Baltimore Ravens offense, who was without several key players last week.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown return to Wednesday’s practice for the Ravens Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown return to Wednesday’s practice for the Ravens https://t.co/WsYlgYCrzH

Brown has had a solid 2021 season campaign through his first nine games. The receiver has 52 receptions for 719 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Brown is currently on pace for a career year

Brown, who had 769 receiving yards through 16 games last season, is on pace to have a career-high season in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns. The third-year wide receiver out of the University of Oklahoma has helped quarterback Lamar Jackson and the passing game throughout his first few seasons.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the Baltimore Ravens are going to be able to stay ahead in the AFC North, they are going to need Lamar Jackson and Brown to stay healthy down the road. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will meet twice in a matter of three weeks, with Sunday night being the first meeting of the season.

Edited by LeRon Haire