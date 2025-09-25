Is Marvin Harrison Jr. playing tonight? Cardinals WR's status revealed for Week 4 TNF vs Seahawks

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the Arizona Cardinals' top receiver since he entered the NFL. The Ohio State Buckeyes product represents the present and future of Kyler Murray's offense, and he'll be key to the franchise's playoff chances this season.With the Cardinals up against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, let's examine Harrison Jr.'s availability.Is Marvin Harrison Jr. playing tonight?Yes, Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing against the Seahawks, barring any warm-up session injury.Harrison Jr. played all 17 games during his rookie season and has featured in all three games of the 2025 season. The Cardinals will rely on his pass-catching to come out on top against a well-drilled Seahawks defense.Harrison Jr.'s teammate and fellow wide receiver Zay Jones is dealing with a concussion and missed all three practice sessions preceding this game. He is listed on the Cardinals' injury report.Cornerback Will Johnson is doubtful, given that he is dealing with a groin injury and was unable to practice during the week. Kelvin Beachum, Evan Brown, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Darren Hall, Will Hernandez and Paris Johnson Jr. are questionable to play.How has Marvin Harrison Jr. performed this season?Marvin Harrison Jr. is having a decent but unspectacular start to his sophomore season. The Cardinals' WR1 has amassed a stat line of 10 catches, 142 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games.Harrison Jr.'s best performance came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. He caught five receptions from six targets, for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown. His performance was crucial in the Cardinals' 20-13 season opener win.Harrison Jr. and his teammates will look to pull off a home win against the Seahawks. The winner of the game will earn a 3-1 record, while the loser will drop to 2-2. It's set to be an enthralling matchup at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.