Is Michael Gallup playing tonight against the Eagles?

Michael Gallup has been an underappreciated part of the Cowboys offense. Unfortunately, the team may not have his services tonight as the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) in an NFC East divisional battle in the last week of regular season action for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Both teams are locked into the playoffs, although their positioning may change, according to which teams win and lose this week.

With a recent surge is COVID-19 diagnoses, several players may be unable to take the field. For the Cowboys, their injury fortunes took a major hit last week with one of their receivers suffering a torn ACL.

Michael Gallup will be out tonight for the Dallas Cowboys with a torn ACL injury

Therefore, Michael Gallup will not be available to suit up against the Eagles tonight. The team is now looking forward to having Gallup back at any point next season.

Thankfully, for the Cowboys, there is enough depth on the offensive side of the ball to make up for what is lost with Michael Gallup. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are considered one of, if not the best, receiving duo in the league.

Dak Prescott also has Dalton Schultz at tight end and a more than competent running game for offensive production.

Can the Cowboys make a run in the playoffs?

Dak Prescott, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Whether or not the Dallas Cowboys can make a deep run in the playoffs starts and ends with quarterback Dak Prescott. The team leader is currently in a slump.

Despite a dip in his typical production, Prescott can right the ship by getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers, including but not limited to Cooper, Lamb, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Backup running back Tony Pollard has also been great this season as a change of pace from Elliott's bruising style.

Defensively, the team is led by first-year linebacker Micah Parsons. The versatile frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year can rush the passer, as well as drop back into coverage.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the league with 11 interceptions and is a high-risk, high-reward type of player.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Randall Gregory are back, and if they can remain healthy, there is no telling where the ceiling ends for this Dallas Cowboys team.

