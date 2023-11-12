Is Michael Thomas playing today? Saints WR's Week 10 status explored

Wide receiver Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints was taken into custody on Friday night following an alleged altercation with a contractor.

The former OSU standout reportedly vowed to shoot or smash a stone into the contractor's car if he kept parking in front of his house, according to WDSU. The contractor called the police after Thomas allegedly shoved two bricks at his truck at dusk Friday and knocked him down. In addition, the construction worker reported to the police that Thomas shoved him, knocked his phone out of his hand and made it clear that he didn't want to be videotaped.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kenner Police Department later disclosed that Thomas had been charged with two misdemeanors: simple battery and criminal mischief.

Lieutenant Mark McCormick of the Kenner police department reported that the New Orleans WR cooperated with the investigation team and was later freed that evening.

This episode occurred barely two weeks after Chris Olave, a wide receiver with the Saints, was reportedly caught for speeding in a 35 mph zone.

This whole incident has cast a doubt on Thomas' availability for the Saints in today's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Expand Tweet

Michael Thomas' status update: Will the receiver start against the Vikings?

The New Orleans Saints announced that they are investigating the event that resulted in receiver Michael Thomas's arrest. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, nevertheless, is reportedly scheduled to play Sunday when the Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings. Thomas might have to miss time later in the season if there are any consequences from this event.

The Saints and Vikings game is set to kick off in Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET today.

Expand Tweet

Michael Thomas was kept quiet without a reception in Week 9's game against the Chicago Bears. Throughout the game, which the Saints won 24–17, he was only targeted once. This season, Thomas has accumulated 38 receptions for 439 yards and one score.

Thomas has twice been selected to the first team of the All-Pro team. In 2019, he caught an NFL record 149 passes; however, he hasn't been able to replicate that success since. From 2020 to the present, he has only caught 94 passes for 1,048 yards and four touchdowns.