Is Mike Evans a free agent? 5 NFL teams that are perfect fit for Super Bowl-winning WR

Mike Evans had eight receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown during their Divisional Round showdown against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

While their season ended in disappointment, Evans re-established his case as one of the NFL’s best receivers. He may not get as much fanfare as other wideouts, but his numbers speak for him.

Evans completed his tenth consecutive 1,000-yard season to start his career after tallying 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns this season.

But beyond 2023, the former Texas A&M standout has been a steady contributor, whether it was Josh McCown, Mike Glennon, Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady, or Baker Mayfield throwing the ball to him.

The Buccaneers will remain competitive with Mike Evans on the roster. However, that scenario may not happen in 2024 because he is a free agent. The five-year, $82.5 million contract extension he signed in 2018 is set to expire once the 2023 NFL season ends.

Therefore, other teams will try to pry him away from Tampa Bay, given his steady production regardless of quarterback and head coach. His playoff and Super Bowl experience will also be helpful for the team that will sign him.

However, he won’t come cheap because his numbers are comparable to some of the top wide receivers.

Which teams best suit Mike Evans?

Before speculating the best scenarios for Mike Evans, estimating a fair value for his next contract is best. His current deal paid him an average of $16.5 million annually. But being a Second Team All-Pro member this season and a Super Bowl LV champion should boost his value.

But in this season alone, Evans has more receiving yards than Amari Cooper and Stefon Diggs. Cooper averages $20 million annually in his current deal, while Diggs has a $24 million annual valuation. Any amount within that range is a justifiable price tag for Evans.

While he has reiterated that he wants to remain in Tampa Bay, teams with massive cap space (or willing to free up cap space) have a path in acquiring Mike Evans. Considering that thought, here are five teams in an excellent position to land the record holder for most 1,000-yard seasons to start a career.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

This is the best route for Mike Evans if he wants to win another Super Bowl ring. The Chiefs have a modest $28 million cap space based on the projected 2024 salary cap. But getting a steady contributor like Evans solves their inconsistency with their wide receivers.

Rashee Rice is the only wideout who has been impressive for the Chiefs throughout the season. Of course, there’s Travis Kelce, but there are rumors he might retire if his brother, Jason Kelce, decides to end his playing career.

Having Rice and Evans gives Patrick Mahomes potent targets to work with if Kelce decides to leave for good. Combine that with Mahomes’ elusiveness and Isiah Pacheco's physical running, and the Chiefs can prolong their status as legitimate contenders.

2) Houston Texans

The Texans have found a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud. They also discovered viable receivers in Tank Dell and Nico Collins. However, getting experience can help expedite their maturity, and Mike Evans fits this role.

Houston already makes a breakthrough during the Stroud era by reaching the playoffs and winning a postseason game. But the wisdom Evans can impart to this young core can boost their game. Likewise, Evans lining up with them gives favorable coverage for Collins and Dell.

Aside from being a mentor who teaches by example, Evans might get his asking price with the Texans, given their $57.8 million cap space.

3) Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen led the Colts to the brink of a postseason appearance with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Anthony Richardson’s return from injury in 2024 will increase the odds of ending their three-season playoff drought.

But the Colts need another wideout to relieve some coverages off Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. Mike Evans can slide into that role, making Indianapolis’ offense more challenging to defend against. Richardson’s confidence will also grow with each completed pass to Evans.

The Colts can use a chunk of their $58.9 million cap space to acquire Evans. Signing him increases their chances of winning the AFC South and getting home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round.

4) Chicago Bears

The Bears must address their quarterback situation first. But whether they will stick with Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams, both young signal-callers will benefit from having a role model like Mike Evans. His spring well of knowledge will also help their quarterback improve ball placement when attempting throws.

The Bears already have a fantastic receiver in DJ Moore. Adding Evans gives Chicago a 1-2 receiving punch that can help them compete with division rivals Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers.

Money won’t be a problem for them because they have $46.8 million in cap space, and only Jaylon Johnson and Yannick Ngakoue are their high-value free agents.

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Staying at Tampa Bay makes sense, considering they were a touchdown away from forcing overtime against the Lions. Mike Evans has also developed good chemistry with Baker Mayfield in the quarterback’s first season with the Buccaneers.

Mayfield will likely get an extension after his impressive 2023 season. Why make it tough for him to repeat success by letting Evans go? While there’s a fair price for his services, Evans might give the Buccaneers a hometown discount to guarantee he won’t go anywhere.

Having both players on board helps the Buccaneers build on their success in this campaign as they gear up for another competition in the wide-open NFC South.