Is Mike Evans playing today? Buccaneers WR’s status explored for Week 6

Mike Evans has been a consistent wide receiver throughout his NFL career due to his productivity. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star leads the team in yards (337) and touchdowns (3) in the 2023 season.

However, Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 4 game against the Saints.

Tampa Bay had a bye in Week 5, meaning the four-time Pro Bowler had an extra week to rest the injury. The question is will Evans be on the field in Week 6? The answer looks to be yes, as the team didn't place any injury label on him leading up to the matchup.

It is welcome news as the Buccaneers host quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at home. Evans has been a big piece of the team's passing game as he also leads the team in targets with 31.

The 30-year-old is on the quest for his 10th straight 1,000-yard season in 2023. He's the Buccaneers' all-time leader in yards, touchdowns and receptions. While he's arguably the best receiver in franchise history, fans are focused on seeing him this week.

Tampa Bay is off to a 3-1 start early in the NFC South, and quarterback Baker Mayfield could use him this week. Their game against the Lions could be high-scoring given how good Goff has been passing the ball. Mayfield and Evans could be the duo that makes the difference in Week 6.

Mike Evans and his fantasy value in Week 6

Fantasy managers who have the veteran wideout on their team should start him if they can as he's a solid WR2 option this week.

Per FantasyPros, Evans is the 12th-best receiver in fantasy and 16th in deep targets among fellow wideouts. He has a 23.8% target share, a 45.6% air-yard share and a 30.5% first-read share.

Mike Evans will likely be facing Lions cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs at Raymond James Stadium. Sutton has allowed a 66.7% catch rate, while Jacobs has allowed a 64.9% catch rate.

Overall, Evans has 71.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues this season. While the Lions' defense has improved, there's still some susceptibility in the secondary.

Detroit has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in 2023 and is tied for the 10th-most targets allowed to the position. The Super Bowl-winning receiver could help a fantasy team get closer to a championship with his performance in Week 6.