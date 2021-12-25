Is Mike Evans playing tonight against Panthers? 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans injured his hamstring in the team’s Week 15 loss to their divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints.

Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the 9-0 loss to the Saints after reeling in a 14-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady.

He was tackled by four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. There is a sense of optimism that Evans could make a return as the season winds down for its final three games.

Mike Evans is out against the Carolina Panthers

The team is already without wide receiver Chris Godwin for the remainder of the 2021 season as he tore his ACL in the same game that Evans injured his hamstring.

The team is now without Mike Evans, who head coach Bruce Arians ruled out for the game against the Panthers.

This season for Tampa Bay, Evans has 64 receptions (100 targets), 899 yards receiving, and 11 touchdown catches. His 100 targets place him in the top 30 in the league while his 64 receptions are in the top 25.

The 899 receiving yards are good for 20th the NFL while the 11 touchdowns are second to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s 14.

As for his ranking on the Buccaneers roster, Evans is third in receptions behind Godwin (124) and running back Leonard Fournette (69) and second to Godwin in receiving yards.

Up to this point, he has played in all 14 of the team’s games this season.

Overall, he has played in 120 games for the franchise since being drafted out of Texas A&M in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 120 games are the most played by a player at wide receiver in team history.

With Evans out, where does the offense look to replace his production?

Who will replace Evans and his production?

Without Evans and Godwin, Brady and the offense will look to wide receivers Antonio Brown, Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller. Brown is returning from a three-game suspension and an ankle injury.

Despite limited action this season, Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson has 27 receptions for 288 yards receiving and Miller has four receptions for 29 yards receiving. Both Johnson and Miller have no touchdown receptions.

They could also lean on a trio of tight ends in Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Gronkowski has 40 receptions for 527 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.

Brate and Howard have a combined three touchdowns with 38 receptions and 352 yards receiving.

