Is Mike Evans playing this week? Exploring Buccaneers WR's status for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had six touchdown receptions in seven games before suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He helped his team make a strong start this season.

Per reports, Evans appeared at a bonus practice held by the Bucs on Monday morning, suggesting he could return to the field as early as Week 12.

Evans' availability for that bonus practice does not guarantee his participation against the New York Giants in Week 12, but it's a good sign. Additionally, if the veteran wide receiver can log a sizable practice volume to begin the week on Wednesday, his chances of playing will rise.

The Bucs decided not to place Evans on the injured reserve list after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7. It's most likely because they didn't expect him to miss up to four games. Now that he has missed three games, it seems likely that he will be able to suit up in Week 12.

Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay's top two wide receivers, were injured during the Week 7 matchup with the Ravens. They have relied on running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton as their preferred pass-catchers since.

Even though Otton and White have handled themselves well, the team would be eager to get Evans back on the field as quickly as possible, particularly given they have lost each of their last three games since his injury.

Mike Evans injury update: What happened to the Buccaneers WR?

Mike Evans sustained a hamstring injury during a Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. The injury came before the game, but Evans chose to play.

The receiver caught one pass for 25 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with roughly seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Evans got hurt while attempting to catch his second touchdown pass. A Ravens defender pulled him down as he tried to catch a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the ball slid out of his hands. Then he stayed on the ground, clutching the injured hamstring, clearly in pain.

Evans eventually left the field on his own but didn't come back.

Evans' hamstring injury occurred the same night the Buccaneers lost wideout Chris Godwin to a season-ending ankle injury. As a result, they lost their next three games without their two finest offensive weapons.

The Bucs will hope for Evans' comeback when they play the New York Jets in Week 12.

