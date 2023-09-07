Is Mike Williams alive? Latest update on former Buccaneers WR provide new info

There seems to an update about Mike Williams' latest status after the fomer Buccaneers and Bills wide receiver was reportedly seen alive. It was in direct contradiction to earlier reports that he had passed away in a construction accident.

Previous reports seemed to indicate that he had passed away after being hit on the head by a falling beam. Now, however, it has been claimed that he is alive but largely unresponsive and immobile. When his eight-year old daughter visited him, he was reported to be crying but unable to move. The mother of his daughter, Tierney Lyle, said,

"They were waiting on me and (his daughter). We’re here and still trying to figure it out. He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter’s voice. And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can’t move.”

Where is Mike Williams right now?

Mike Williams is in ICU at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the Tampa area as per latest updates. Reporter Michael Schwartz said,

"I just got off the phone with Mike Williams’ agent. He tells me the former NFL wide receiver HAS NOT passed away. Williams was involved in a “construction accident,” and is in a Tampa-area hospital, according to his agent."

The confusion about Mike Williams' death began with the report by Buffalo Bills beat reporter, Jon Scott. He had initially posted,

"Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site. The Buffalo native was 36 years old."

He has since corrected his initial reporting, saying,

"Mike Williams is in Florida hospital fighting his for life, according to agent Hadley Engelhard, after suffering injuries during an accident while working at a construction site. Tuesday night, I incorrectly reported his passing after speaking w/multiple people close to Williams."

His correction establishes definitively that the former Buccaneers and Bills wide receiver is not dead. However, the former NFL player remains in a precarious position and his life still hangs in the balance.

Mike Williams played for Syracuse in college before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010. He would then play for his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills in 2014. His final involvement in the league came in 2016, when he was on the practice squad with the Kansas City Chiefs.