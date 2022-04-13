Is it a mistake for Aaron Rodgers to miss Packers offseason program with new receivers across roster?

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly not going to be attending the voluntary workouts for the Green Bay Packers during their 2022 NFL offseason program. He's not required to be there, as they are voluntary. It's an interesting choice, however, for the superstar quarterback considering how much the roster has turned over this year, especially at the wide receiver position.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk With Aaron Rodgers absent for the offseason program, it will become even more critical to get the team's new receivers up to speed during training camp. Whoever they are. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/04/12/abs… With Aaron Rodgers absent for the offseason program, it will become even more critical to get the team's new receivers up to speed during training camp. Whoever they are. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/04/12/abs…

The biggest change to their offense ahead of the 2022 season is the loss of Davante Adams. After the organization placed the franchise tag on him, he informed them that he would refuse to play this season on the tag and demanded a brand new contract. Shortly after Adams' request, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Davante Adams is a major loss for Aaron Rodgers. He has exceeded 110 receptions for 1,350 yards and ten touchdowns three times in the last four years and accounted for more than a third of Rodgers' passing yards in the 2021 NFL season. Adams has been the focal point of the Packers' passing game for the last four-plus years.

To further complicate things for Rodgers and the Packers' passing attack for the upcoming 2022 season, they also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the free agency period. He was their second-leading receiver last season. This means the Packers are going to have to design a brand new offense based on the skillsets of their new group of wide receivers.

Major changes to the offensive scheme will need to be addressed during the 2022 offseason, which is why it's a bit surprising that Rodgers isn't attending all of the team's workouts. It could be an opportunity to develop chemistry with the new faces in the offense, but Rodgers is choosing to skip them instead.

Nathan McKinnon @unathanmckinnon Aaron Rodgers regarding his name in the GOAT conversation:



"I feel I've earned that right, I mean, four MVPs, my résumé speaks for itself." Aaron Rodgers regarding his name in the GOAT conversation:"I feel I've earned that right, I mean, four MVPs, my résumé speaks for itself." https://t.co/8TvMhvymWz

While Aaron Rodgers didn't attend any of these sessions last season and still went on to win the 2021 NFL MVP award, it was a much different situation. The biggest difference is that he no longer has Davante Adams on the roster. While it's hard to argue with the strategy of a four-time NFL MVP, it's a bit of a strange choice for him to pass.

Packers WR situation ahead of the 2022 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the only two wide receivers on the Packers roster with legitimate NFL experience, but Lazard is technically still without a contract as a restricted free agent. They will almost definitely need to add more weapons through either free agency, where stars are still available, or the 2022 NFL Draft, where they have 11 total picks.

