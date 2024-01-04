Are the NFL Pro Bowl Games flag football? Everything you need to know about new rules and format

In September 2022, the NFL announced that the Pro Bowl would take on a new format. The league renamed the showcase event "The Pro Bowl Games." Rather than the old festivities, the showcase event will be a celebration of player skills in a fresh format that spotlights flag football.

Furthermore, the multi-day competition between the Conferences will culminate in a flag game featuring Pro Bowl players. The 2023 Pro Bowl was a resounding success, and the 2024 iteration will feature the same format. This article will tell you everything about the new rules and format. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Why did NFL change Pro Bowl games to non-contact flag football?

According to NFL executive vice president of club and league events, Peter Riley, the NFL listened to "invaluable feedback from players, teams and fans." This led the league to consider changing the age-old Pro Bowl format.

Riley said that the NFL was excited to use The Pro Bowl Games to highlight flag football as an integral part of the game's future, adding that the updated format will bring players and fans closer.

One of the reasons for the change was the steady decline in Pro Bowl viewership. Fans began to get tired of the game as players started to show little interest in tackling and risking injury. It was so bad that quarterbacks combined for seven interceptions in the 2022 Pro Bowl, while just two running backs received more than three carries.

Hence, the new format was introduced to revive the dying significance of the Pro Bowl. The league has elected to introduce fresh games to the picture to improve fan engagement in their declining all-star game.

What are the new Pro Bowl events?

The NFL introduced a variety of challenges to keep fans entertained throughout Pro Bowl weekend. These skill events debuted in the 2023 Pro Bowl and were well-received by the target audience. These are the events:

1. The Dodgeball Game

This event consists of four teams of five players competing in a multi-round tournament, ending with a clash between the AFC and NFC Conferences. The winners will earn three points for their respective conference.

2. The Lightning Round

Both conferences will choose 16 players to feature in this game in a three-part elimination challenge. It allows players to show their skills while fielding punts and catching water balloons. The longest drive will consist of four AFC and NFC players competing to see who can hit a golf ball the farthest.

3. Precision Passing

This skill challenge is a throwback to the good old days of the Pro Bowl. It features three quarterbacks from each conference competing in a one-minute accuracy competition and stacking up points based on the number of targets they make.

4. Best Catch

This is a true showcase of the pass catchers in the league. In this competition of two rounds, two players from the opposing conferences will compete to see who can make the best reception, emphasizing creativity, talent, and dexterity.

5. Gridiron Gauntlet

The Gridiron Gauntlet is an event that features six players from each conference. The players compete in a side-by-side relay race through an obstacle course, showcasing speed, agility, and strength.

6. Kick tack toe

This event is tailor-made for the placekickers. Each conference's kicker, punter, and long snapper face off in an oversized tic-tac-toe competition.

