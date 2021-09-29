Is Nick Foles the answer to the Chicago Bears QB problem?

Nick Foles has been in the shadows for so long that some among the Chicago Bears fanbase have forgotten he even exists. They have been pining for Justin Fields and got that when Andy Dalton went off in Week 2 with a knee injury. In Week 3, Justin Fields got his first start in the NFL and registered 1 passing yard. No, really, you read that right: ONE passing yard. Much of the blame has fallen on Matt Nagy's inability to come up with an offensive scheme that could protect his rookie quarterback.

In the NFL business, where the here-and-now is the only thing that matters and given what the Chicago Bears offensive line is, a rookie quarterback is not the solution. The coaches were aware of this when they named Andy Dalton as starter even though the fanbase was pining for Justin Fields. It makes even more sense now after the last outing to take Justin Fields to one side, explain to him why he is being benched and hand over the reins to Nick Foles.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bears’ HC Matt Nagy told reporters today that all three QBs - Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton - are under consideration to start in Week 4 against the Lions. Bears’ HC Matt Nagy told reporters today that all three QBs - Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton - are under consideration to start in Week 4 against the Lions.

Nick Foles ready to lead the Chicago Bears again

The good news for the Chicago Bears is that they have a veteran quarterback in place with Nick Foles. He has experience playing for the franchise and is champing at the bit to prove himself to get a better offer elsewhere next season. Or who knows, if he does get a chance he may just make the position his own.

Nick Foles has the ability to do the job because he has already proven it once. He is a former Super Bowl MVP who led the Philadelphia Eagles on a playoff run when starting quarterback Carson Wentz was injured. He knows how to come into a team in the middle of the season and keep them performing.

He also played backup for Michael Vick early in his career and came in when Vick was injured. The same situation played out when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and he had to replace Alex Smith after an injury.

Finally, not to forget, even in Chicago, he was initially named the backup to Mitchell Trubisky and came in during the 2020 season and replaced him as starter in the third week after a comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. He may yet have a comeback left in him as well.

