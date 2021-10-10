Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight against the Bills?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play on Sunday Night Football in a game the world will be watching. The 2-2 Chiefs will host the 3-1 Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.

Mahomes and Allen are two of the current and future faces in the league and will play under the brightest lights on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes has played a more level-headed game this season than we've seen in the past. He's still throwing the ball deep and looking for a big play downfield.

But we've seen him take more check-downs and the offense as a whole leans more on the ground game. This balance is hard to prepare for and makes Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs more dangerous than ever.

Patrick Mahomes is playing tonight against the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs against the Bills in an AFC Championship rematch from last season. In that game, Mahomes completed an efficient 29 of 38 throws for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of those touchdowns went to Travis Kelce, who will be a prime target again in this game.

Mahomes is on pace for 56 passing touchdowns after the first four games. He's thrown 14 and is coming off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he threw five.

In addition to leaving the NFL in passing touchdowns, he's ranked second in quarterback rating with a 119.6 rating.

The Chiefs' offensive line has become a strength that has benefited both Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Edwards-Helaire is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards and has received the ninth-most attempts.

Having balance will be key against a Bills defense that's ranked first in yards allowed per game.

Mahomes is facing an improved Bills' defense from last year.

In almost every major statistical category, the Bills rank at the top. The pass rush needs to be better than it was last year and they have been so far. First-round picks AJ Epenesa and Greg Rousseau have been dynamic at pressuring the quarterback.

In the secondary, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer continue to be among the best safety tandems in the NFL. Tre'Davious White is still a true lockdown cornerback. Meanwhile, Taron Johnson just received a contract extension for his good pay opposite White.

The Bills' defense won't make life easy on Patrick Mahomes. One knock on Patrick Mahomes this season has been the four interceptions he's thrown.

Also Read

The Bills have the most takeaways in the league and could change the course of the game if they pick off Mahomes.

Sunday Night Football could end up being a historic game when we look back at Allen and Mahomes after their careers have ended. This could also be a preview of this year's AFC Championship.

Edited by LeRon Haire