"It's one game" - Josh Allen downplays Bills' Week 5 clash against Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills had some worries after the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team looked a little out of sorts and quarterback Josh Allen didn't have his best game against the Steelers' defense.

But over the last three weeks, the Buffalo Bills have had a complete turnaround, including shutting out the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Now 3-1 and back atop the AFC East division rankings, the Buffalo Bills will head to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be seen as one of their most challenging games of the season.

Josh Allen and the Bills downplay upcoming matchup against the Chiefs

This week's Bills vs. Chiefs game will be a rematch of last season's AFC title game. The Bills were just one game away from doing something they hadn't done since the early 1990s: playing in a Super Bowl. But the Chiefs were able to win and make their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

The two teams will meet again for the first time since that AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs 2-2 for the season and the Bills 3-1.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen acted as if the team wasn't concerned or aware of the Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a dominating win over the Texans, he downplayed the hype surrounding their Week 5 clash against the Chiefs. Allen said:

“It’s no surprise that I think you guys are gonna make a big deal out of it. But again, it’s one game. It’s the biggest game that we got because it’s the next game. But we won’t turn our attention towards them until tomorrow. Gotta get in and watch the film from this one. Learn what we need to learn from our tape and then turn our attention toward them.”

NFL teams abide by the same routine each week: win or lose. There is a film day before practices begin each week. But it might be a little hard to believe that Josh Allen and the Bills weren't exactly thinking about the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 4 or even after their win.

The Chiefs were the only thing between them and a trip to the Super Bowl. The Bills lost to the Chiefs 38-24 in the AFC title game, and although Allen may feel or say that there's just one game on the schedule, safety Micah Hyde did say that there is a search for some redemption:

“Any time you lose a game, you’re angry; any time you lose the AFC Championship Game, you’re a little angrier.”

Hyde then went on to say that the Bills would learn from the most recent game and then prepare for the Chiefs game.

This Week 5 matchup won't win either team a division or conference title, but it definitely could cause a shift in direction for the team that wins.

