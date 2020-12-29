NFL: Where did Josh Allen play college football?

What a turnaround Josh Allen has had to his NFL career.

The third-year starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills is leading his team to the second-best record in AFC after Monday's 38-9 win over the New England Patriots in a Week 16 matchup.

Allen has shown the most maturity and growth out of all the quarterbacks from the 2018 NFL Draft class. What a class it was, with the likes of Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns), Sam Darnold (New York Jets), Josh Rosen (San Francisco 49ers) and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).

Out of all those quarterbacks, Josh Allen is showing the league this year that the Bills didn’t make any mistake in drafting him with the No. 7 overall pick. He is leading the team to their first AFC East title since 1995. But this Bills team is different than Bills teams in recent memory. They are currently holding the second place in the AFC and have clearly made an impression on NFL pundits.

Josh Allen may even be a dark horse in the NFL MVP race with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen has had the second-best record from the 2018 draft class.

But what do we know of him apart from the fact that he has a cannon of an arm?

Where did Josh Allen play before coming to the NFL?

Before declaring for the NFL Draft, Josh Allen was at the University of Wyoming where he played for three seasons.

In his first year he only played two games and made only one start. In his first career start, he only threw one pass before breaking his collarbone, which ended his season. However, because the injury happened early in the season he qualified for a medical redshirt.

Wyoming v Colorado State

In 2016, Josh Allen was named Wyoming's starting QB in his second season, in which he threw for 3,200 yards and 28 touchdowns. Allen was thinking about going pro in the 2017 NFL Draft, but decided to return to Wyoming for another year which was not his best, but he decided to declare for the NFL Draft in 2018.