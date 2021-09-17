Is Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson the new Tom Brady vs. Ben Roethlisberger?

In the days of yore, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger used to have one of the biggest games of the year each year. Now that Tom Brady is in another conference and Ben Roethlisberger seemingly seconds away from finding himself in another career, the era of "Brady vs. Roethlisberger" is effectively over.

At the same time, young quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes had some good battles, with each meeting going down as a popular contender for "Game of the Year." Is this the new reincarnation, with "Brady versus Roethlisberger" winding down and "Mahomes versus Jackson" winding up? Here's a look at how both matchups compare.

"Mahomes vs. Jackson" and "Roethlisberger vs. Brady": similarities and differences

Similarities

Both matchups feature quarterbacks of similar ages. Mahomes is 26 years old and Jackson is 24 years old. Roethlisberger is 39 years old and Tom Brady is 44 years old. Both sets of quarterbacks started at about the same time and their careers echo each other.

Both sets of quarterbacks herald from the AFC. Both sets of quarterbacks are also good at what they do. Roethlisberger has a nearly 2:1 career touchdown-interception ratio. Brady has about a 2.5:1 ratio. Meanwhile, Mahomes and Jackson both come from routine 12-4 or 13-3 backgrounds.

So far, both sets of quarterbacks have followed a pattern with a normal winner and loser. Brady has a 9-3 record against Roethlisberger, according to the Buccaneers' website. Likewise, Mahomes has beaten Jackson every time they've played. Brady was the usual winner in the last rivalry and Mahomes is shaping up to be the normal winner in this rivalry.

Differences

In every comparison, there are always those who wish to split hairs. While plenty of similarities exist between both sets of rivalries, there are also plenty of differences. For instance, Brady and Roethlisberger are both pocket quarterbacks.

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Meanwhile, Jackson is a scrambling quarterback with some ability to throw the football. Conversely, Mahomes is a throwing quarterback with some ability to scramble. Jackson relies on a solid running game and defense to back him up, while Mahomes relies on Andy Reid and a loaded offense to keep the team running as smoothly as butter.

Finally, Brady and Roethlisberger built their rivalry over the years. Mahomes and Jackson's rivalry is barely old enough to recite the ABCs. In a couple of years, one may be looking back at this "rivalry" as a momentary dustup.

