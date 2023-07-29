Is Ray Lewis a Muslim? All you need to know about Ravens legend's religious beliefs

One of the most outstanding players in NFL history, Ray Lewis, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Hurricanes before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, shocked the league ten years ago by declaring that the 2012–13 season would be his last.

Lewis retired as a champion after the Ravens advanced to the Super Bowl and overcame the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.

The player does not practice Islam. In actuality, he is a devoted Christian who has thought about going into ministry after his time in the NFL.

Lewis worships at an African Methodist Episcopal congregation and views himself as a martyred man and messenger for God in addition to being a devout Christian.

Before games, Lewis preached to, blessed, and mentored players from his side and other teams throughout his time in the NFL.

The player was frequently regarded as a natural leader from the moment he entered the league as the Baltimore Ravens' first round selection, 26th overall, in the 1996 NFL Draft. Thus, it's fair to say Lewis' religious beliefs have had a significant impact on his NFL career. He spent all 17 years of his playing career with the team.

Only Lewis has at least 40 career sacks and 30 career interceptions in NFL history.

Ray Lewis' son, Ray Lewis III, was recently found dead after he overdosed

According to an autopsy report, Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Lewis, passed away on June 14 from a fatal combination of substances. Authorities claim that the Hall of Famer's son died as a result of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine intoxication according to doctor's records.

The once aspiring rapper supposedly also had alcohol and alprazolam in his bloodstream.

On the evening of July 14, a person inside the residence was repoertedly performing CPR on Lewis. Police reported that Lewis was transferred to a hospital and immediately pronounced dead after all attempts to revive him failed.

Less than two weeks after his terrible demise, Ray Lewis delivered an impactful eulogy at the funeral of his son and recalled his child with love. The Ravens legend said to his child during his speech, "We will see you again."