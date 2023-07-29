NFL Tickets 2023: How to get tickets for Hall of Fame game between Jets and Browns?

The NFL's yearly Pro Football Hall of Fame game has served as the regulated start of the preseason since 1962. It implies that the NFL preseason will begin at the start of August this year. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns lock horns in the 2023 HoF game on Aug. 3.

Tickets for Pro Football Hall of Fame games often cost in the $100 range. Starting at $120-200, premium seats on the edge will be found at the lower section of the stadium. The seats in the end zones and pitch edges are the cheapest priced alternatives for fans looking for less expensive NFL tickets.

Tickets for the game can be purchased via Vivid Seats, a reputable second-hand market ticketing provider, by fans of both teams and others who want to watch it. Fans should be aware that subject to demand, prices could fluctuate from their true value.

Your purchase will be secure and hassle-free, and the passes will be sent out before the event, according to Vivid Seats' 100% buyer assurance.

Nine new members will be inducted into the HoF this year, including Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko, and Joe Thomas, who played for the Jets and the Browns.

On Aug. 10, following the Hall of Fame game, the regular preseason games will resume.

The Houston Texans play the New England Patriots, while the Minnesota Vikings will play the Seattle Seahawks. On Aug. 27, Houston meet the New Orleans Saints in the last game.

lindsey ok @lindseyyok The Hall of Fame game is a week from today. Real (fake) football is right around the corner.

Where to watch the Hall of Fame game?

Here are the specifics for anyone who want to catch the HoF game from the convenience of their residence.

National coverage of the game will air on NBC. You can watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock if your TV service does not provide NBC.

If they do not own a fuboTV subscription, viewers who have no connection to the NBC broadcast can also sign up for a free seven-day trial membership to watch the game.

On Aug. 3, the Jets and the Browns play at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The coin toss is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.