Former Kirk Cousins teammate Dalvin Cook is one of the names of the hour in the NFL. Following his surprising release from the Vikings, the running back elected to give a sitdown to Good Morning Football.

In the interview, he was pressed to explain his take on Captain Kirk's unconventional personality for a star in a violent sport. Here's how he put it when speaking to Kyle Brandt and the rest of the table.

"I think he [Cousins] deserved that spotlight," said Cook. I think he's one of the most underrated quarterbacks around… He's cool, man."

He was then challenged on that assertion by Kyle Brandt, who said that "people" believed he was one of the "nerdiest guys ever". In response, Cook gave a bit of ground:

"He's cool. That's his cool. That's who he is. That's all he is. And every day he wakes up the same person."

@dalvincook gives us the details of his @nyjets visit planned for this weekend

Kirk Cousins receives an applause after Netflix's Quarterback emerges as hit

No. 8 at Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

No. 8 appears to have seen an uptick in popularity since the docuseries Quarterback debuted on Netflix. In the series, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota starred at the center of the program.

The series documented the 2022 regular season from an alternate viewpoint, giving many new looks at the quarterbacks and developing their character for fans. The Vikings quarterback was given a lot of great press as a result and fans seem to have a new sense of respect, perhaps in response to seeing the toll of taking hits all season long.

Kirk Cousins showed support to an old friend from Washington on Netflix' 'Quarterback'



"I beat the cancer." Kirk Cousins showed support to an old friend from Washington on Netflix' 'Quarterback'

Patrick Mahomes loses in at least one comparison to Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins at Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

One impressive accomplishment that could have also won over fans was Cousins' ability to skip the swear jar. Like Phillip Rivers, he managed to avoid R-rated language for the duration of the program.

However, Mahomes, the true star of the program essentially by default, did lose in that category. The uncensored program treated NFL fans to swears early and often by the Chiefs quarterback. Behind closed doors and on the field away from fans, he let himself loose repeatedly, even getting after some opponents at times to their faces.

With Mahomes at the top of the AFC and the NFC wide open, fans appear to have more energy for Cousins than in quite some time, perhaps ever.

