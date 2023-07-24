NFL preseason TV schedule 2023: Where to catch teams in action?

The NFL preseason for 2023 is set to kick off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 3. The preseason matchups will continue over the next three weeks, concluding on Sunday, August 27.

During the NFL preseason, a total of 23 games will be broadcasted on the NFL Network. The NFL Network will show several preseason matchups, while five other national broadcasts will be available on Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC.

ESPN will air two NFL preseason games, and NBC, FOX, CBS, and Amazon Prime will each broadcast one game. Most teams' preseason games will air on their respective local TV affiliate networks.

The regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 7, with a game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Below is the complete NFL preseason schedule, with all times listed in MST.

NFL Hall of Fame Game

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets - August 3 - 5 p.m. - NBC

NFL preseason Week 1 schedule

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots - August 10 - 4 p.m. - NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks, Augustin 10, 7 p.m. - NFL Network

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, August 11, 4 p.m. - NFL Network

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions - August 11 - 4 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins - August 11 - 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - August 11 - 4 p.m.

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns - August 11 - 4 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals - August 11,4 - 7 p.m. - NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills - August 12 - 10 a.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears - August 12 - 10 a.m. - NFL Network

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers - August 12 - 1 p.m. - NFL Network

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys - August 12 - 2 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens - August 12 - 4 p.m. - NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams - August 12 - 6 p.m. - NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints - August 13 - 10 a.m. - NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders - August 13 - 1 p.m. - NFL Network

NFL preseason Week 2 schedule

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles - August 17 - 4:30 p.m. - NFL Network

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants - August 18, 4 p.m. - NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons - August 18 - 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions - August 19 - 10 a.m. - NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans - August 19 - 1 p.m. - NFL Network

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - August 19 - 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts, August 19 - 4 p.m. - NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets - August 19 - 4:30 p.m.

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers - August 19 - 5 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings - August 19 - 5 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals - August 19 -5 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers - August 19 - 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - August 19 - 6 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks - August 19 - 7 p.m. - NFL Network

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers - August 20 - 4 p.m. - NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders - August 21 - 5 p.m. - ESPN

NFL preseason Week 3 schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons - August 24 - 4:30 p.m. - NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles - August 24 - 5 p.m. - Amazon Prime Video

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers - August 25 - 5 p.m. - CBS

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans - August 25 - 5:15 p.m. - NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers - August 25, 7 p.m. - NFL Network

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears - August 26 - 10 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers - August 26 - 10 a.m.

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs - August 26 - 10 a.m. - NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings - August 26 - 10 a.m.

New York Jets vs. New York Giants - August 26 - 3 p.m. - NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders - August 26 - 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - August 26 - 4 p.m.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - August 26 - 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - August 26 - 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos - August 26 - 6 p.m. - NFL Network

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints - August 27 - 5 p.m. - FOX

How to stream the NFL Preseason without cable?

There are various options available to live stream the NFL Preseason. While most exhibition games are shown on local channels, for comprehensive live coverage, consider getting a TV plan with NFL Network or subscribing to NFL+.

To stream FOX games, you can access them online through FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. As for other channels carrying the games, popular streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Vidigo offer the means to watch them.

For out-of-market fans seeking exclusive live games that aren't available locally, NFL+ is the answer. This mobile and tablet streaming service, provided by the NFL, offers live streaming for local NFL preseason games.

Additionally, every matchup will be available for replay on NFL Game Pass, ensuring you won't miss any action. So, with these streaming options, you can enjoy the NFL Preseason without the need for a cable subscription.

