Is Rico Dowdle a free agent? Exploring Cowboys RB's contract status

The Dallas Cowboys stand at a juncture with running back Rico Dowdle. With the 2025 free agency window looming, many Cowboys fans are curious about his contract situation following his breakout 2024 season.

Dowdle signed for the 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal worth $1,255,000, with a signing bonus of $200,000 and guaranteed money of $200,000, per Spotrac.

He will become a free agent and is one of the most sought-after RBs on the market. With more than 1,000 yards rushing in 2024, Dowdle went from being a relatively unknown backup to a solid NFL starter.

Signed originally as an undrafted free agent by Dallas in 2020, Dowdle took over the starting job halfway through the 2024 season.

Rico Dowdle is heavily sought after in the free agency

An article published by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell on Monday talked about Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle's strengths.

"Given his age and lower career volume, Dowdle has the potential to provide the most prime years of any running back on the open market this year," Podell wrote. "He's a violent, downhill runner whose vision and pass-catching ability continue to improve with more reps."

NFL on FOX analysts also had Dowdle atop their list, rating him the fourth-best RB to enter free agency.

For Dallas, keeping Dowdle is an opportunity and challenge. Brian Schottenheimer has spoken about building a more physical offense after replacing Mike McCarthy. A strong running game will be seemingly at the forefront of this philosophy change.

Schottenheimer's emphasis on physicality would suit Dowdle's style of running most ideally. However, the Cowboys have roster limitations that could affect their capacity to re-sign him.

Having 22 unrestricted free agents and the retirement of offensive guard workhorse Zack Martin, Dallas has many voids to fill. Its front office has experienced market pressure, with the need to balance the advantages of a "team-friendly deal" against Dowdle's increasing market value.

As discussed in a report on Thursday, Dowdle is "likely due for a massive payday" based on his age and production. The weak free-agent crop at RB further enhances his leverage.

A few NFL pundits have hypothesized that Dallas could allow Dowdle to become a free agent and fill the void through the NFL Draft. The 2025 draft crop includes some talented RB prospects, including Ashton Jeanty, which many mock drafts associate with the Cowboys at No. 12 overall.

Career earnings will also likely play a strong role in Dowdle's consideration. He has made $4,278,838 (per Spotrac) in his NFL career — paltry by league terms.

