Is Rob Gronkowski playing against the Patriots in Week 4?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has officially been ruled out for Week 4 against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Gronkowski did not travel with the team to Foxboro due to a rib injury. He was listed as questionable all week long but has been downgraded to out. He will be inactive for the game.

The matchup between the Buccaneers and the Patriots is one of the most highly anticipated regular season games in NFL history.

Tom Brady will make his return for a game in New England for the very first time, but not in a Patriots uniform. This game was not supposed to be a homecoming for just Tom Brady, but for Rob Gronkowski as well. Unfortunately, Brady will be without Gronkowski on Sunday.

The historical significance of Rob Gronkowski being out for Week 4 is noteworthy, but it has a major impact on the game itself as well. Gronkowiski is off to an excellent start to this NFL season. He leads the Buccaneers with four touchdowns, is third on the team with 21 targets, second in receptions with 16 and third in receiving yards with 184 so far.

As he has for many years, Rob Gronkowski is the player that Tom Brady trusts the most in crucial situations. Gronkowski gets the majority of his target share on third downs and in the red zone. He has not missed a game since joining the Buccaneers, so this will be Brady's first game playing without him since all the way back in the 2018 regular season with the Patriots.

In addition to his skills as a receiver from the tight end position, Gronkowski has always been an excellent blocker as well. He is an important part of the Buccaneers offensive game plan in every way. He rarely comes off the field because of his ability to contribute wherever he is needed from a scheme perspective.

The Patriots, under Bill Belichick, always play solid defense. This year is no different. They currently rank fifth in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 282.3 yards per game and fifth in scoring defense, allowing just 17 points per game. It was likely going to be an offensive challenge for the Buccaneers no matter what on Sunday night, but missing Rob Gronkowski much further complicates things.

