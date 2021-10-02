Rob Gronkowski injury status: Why is Buccaneers TE questionable for Week 4?

On Sunday Night Football, Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. It will be the first visit to Foxborough for the two former Patriots, who made their mark in the league as two of the best to play their respective positions in NFL history.

For much of this week, the focus has been on Brady returning to face his former coach, as it has long been rumored that the two were never quite on the same page off the field. Just this week, Seth Wickersham, an American Sports Writer, recently made news about his upcoming book titled "It's Better to be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness."

The book, scheduled to be released on October 12, is rumored to speak in detail about the disdain that Bill Belichick may have had for several in the organization, including Brady.

With all of the attention on those two central characters, it may have been easy to overlook the injury status of Gronkowski, who has been listed as doubtful with a serious rib injury.

Will Gronkowski suit up against his former team?

During last week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Gronkowski took a hard hit to his rib cage and briefly exited the game. He winced in pain as he made his way to the sidelines. As a member of the Patriots, Gronkowski made a name for himself by playing through pain with multiple injuries.

The question remains will Gronkowski be able to suit up for his return trip to Gillette Stadium to face his former team. If Gronkowski is unable to go, the Buccaneers will depend on veteran tight end Cameron Brate to fill the void.

Gronkowski has been an instrumental piece of the Bucs' offense. As the go-to guy for Brady so far this season, Gronk has 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns. His presence in the red zone and in the middle of the field has been evident through the first four games.

Fortunately for the the Bucs, if Gronkowski is unable to play, Brady has many weapons at his disposal on the offensive side of the ball. With talented skill players such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown (who has been activated from the COVID-19 list for this week), the Buccaneers have more than enough to get the job done.

For Gronkowski, this game likely means the world to him as it does to Brady. Oddly enough, it shouldn't be a surprise to see number 87 line up once more in New England but this time, on the opposing sideline.

