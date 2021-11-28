Is Rob Gronkowski playing today vs Colts? Latest on TE's status

Tight end Rob Gronkowski joined Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, leading them to a Super Bowl victory on their home turf. Gronkowski re-signed with the Buccaneers this season but has dealt with injuries for the better part of two months.

Gronkowski had originally missed time after suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung. Gronkowski then returned for the Halloween road game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome but due to back spasms, Gronkowski left the game early and missed a few weeks after that.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke a two-game winning streak Monday night with a win at home against the New York Giants.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the red-hot Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Rob Gronkowski comes off the field after playing his first complete game since Week 3. Rob Gronkowski comes off the field after playing his first complete game since Week 3. https://t.co/Xy3oSMkujb

Is Rob Gronkowski playing today vs. the Colts?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was questionable leading up to Monday night's primetime matchup against the New York Giants. At kickoff, Gronkowski was officially active and ready for game-time action.

In Rob Gronkowski's first game back against the New York Giants, he had six receptions on eight targets and 71 receiving yards. Gronkowski was one of eight receivers to catch a pass from quarterback Tom Brady on Monday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are happy to have Rob Gronkowski back in the starting lineup with wide receiver Antonio Brown still dealing with an injured foot. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has also seen an even bigger uptick in production with Brown out of the Bucs offense.

Rob Gronkowski should see more targets on Sunday afternoon than he did last week, now that he seems to be fully healthy.

Gronkowski has been productive this season when on the field

In the five games that Rob Gronkowski has played so far this season, he has 22 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Gronkowski has also been a valuable blocker for the Buccaneers offense and, of course, a reliable target for his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady.

Gronkowski will now take the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts in what looks to be a tough game for the defending Super Bowl Champions.

The Buccaneers did show a lot of improvement against the New York Giants, but against the Indianapolis Colts they will have their hands full with loaded talent on both sides of the ball.

