Is Rob Gronkowski playing tonight against Rams?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
Modified Jan 23, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Preview

Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Sunday at 3:00 PM EST at Raymond James Stadium. He will be active and ready to go for the game. He is expected to handle his usual full work load.

Despite being held out of practice this week, Gronkowski is not listed on the Buccaneers' official injury report ahead of their game against the Rams. The absence from practice is being labeled as unrelated to any injuries, meaning the veteran was likely just resting up for the postseason showdown.

Rob Gronkowski not listed on official injury report ahead of Buccaneers' game against Rams in Divisional Round

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski will not face any official injury restrictions heading into the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. His missed practice leading up to the game was simply precautionary and mostly just due to giving the veteran some additional rest.

Gronkowski has been an important part of the Buccaneers offense this season, especially over the last few weeks. Across the final two games of the 2021 regular season, he combined for 14 receptions and 252 receiving yards. He followed it up with another solid performance in the Wild Card round, recording five receptions for 31 receiving yards and a touchdown.

.@RobGronkowski's 15th career postseason TD, most ever by a TE! #SuperWildCard | #GoBucs📺: #PHIvsTB on FOX📱: NFL app https://t.co/vqFL9H67De

The Buccaneers earned a dominant victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Gronkowski's contributions helped them achieve it. He is no stranger to postseason success as he continues to climb all of the leaderboards for playoff receiving statistics. He has the most career postseason receptions, yards and touchdowns of any tight end in NFL history.

During the #GoBucs win on #SuperWildCard Weekend, @RobGronkowski moved ahead of Reggie Wayne into third for the most receptions in #NFL postseason history.Will Gronk catch his former teammate?More: bit.ly/3Illgtv https://t.co/9zK5UQrwjf

Gronkowski will likely need another strong performance if the Buccaneers earn a victory in a difficult matchup against the Rams this week. Tom Brady will already be without one of his top receivers, Chris Godwin, who suffered an injury that ended his season early. It will be up to Gronkowski and Mike Evans to pick up the extra slack in the passing game, as they have been.

Rob Gronkowski recorded four receptions for 55 yards when the Buccaneers played the Rams in the 2021 regular season. It wasn't enough to help the Buccaneers to victory, as the Rams won 34-24. The Buccaneers will be looking for a better result in the Divisional Round.

