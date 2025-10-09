Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs Giants? Eagles RB's status revealed after suffering knee injury

Saquon Barkley is dealing with a knee injury likely sustained in his side's Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year finished the game with a stat line of six carries, 30 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown.Barkley had a DNP designation in the Eagles' Monday practice estimate. With the Eagles up against the Giants tonight, let's examine Barkley's availability.Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs the New Giants?Yes, Saquon Barkley is leaning towards playing in tonight's game against his former side. The superstar running back spent the first six seasons of his career with the Giants, and he looks to have shaken off a knee injury to feature in Week 6.According to CBS Sports, Barkley spoke about his excitement to play on Thursday night. He said,&quot;I know a lot of people are reacting because it said I would not practice. None of us practiced yesterday. I know the (Philadelphia) Eagles are doing what they are supposed to do, but nothing (I'm) too worried about. Just some general soreness. I am excited to go play.&quot;Barkley was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, while he featured fully in Wednesday's session. He'll play in tonight's game barring any pregame flare-ups.How has Saquon Barkley performed in 2025?Saquon Barkley is having a down year by his high standards. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is well off track to earn a 1,500 rushing yards season as per his current stats.Entering Week 6, Barkley has amassed a stat line of 83 carries, 267 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns in five games. He's added 17 catches, 128 receiving yards, and one touchdown for good measure.Barkley's best game this campaign was against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 as he rushed 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. It's the closest he's gotten to a 100 rushing game in the ongoing season.Barkley will look to pick up the speed in tonight's game at MetLife Stadium, a place that he knows well. The former Giants RB1 will aim to pile on the misery for his old side, and potentially record his first 100 rushing yards game of the campaign.