Is Scott Hanson leaving RedZone? All you need to know about star host’s future 

Scott Hanson's future as the host of NFL RedZone has been cast into doubt. The NFL Network television anchor dropped a cryptic tweet on Sunday, amid reports claiming that he could join NBC.

Is Scott Hanson leaving RedZone?

NFL: NFLRedZone host Scott Hanson - Source: Imagn

As things stand, there is no confirmation on whether Scott Hanson is leaving NFL RedZone. However, the veteran TV host addressed some of the rumors about him potentially parting ways with the show.

"1st Sunday with no football … I’m right there with ya. (& I know some of you want me to talk about those other things floating around out there. I will in time. Just please know: *I love our Sundays together*! And I’ll always serve you to the best of my ability - no matter what.) Appreciate you all! Much love," Hanson posted on X/Twitter.

Hanson began hosting NFL RedZone on Sundays since the program's creation in 2009. However, as per Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, his contract with NFL Network expired after the 2024 NFL season. Furthermore, talks of a contract extension between the two parties have stalled.

While there has been no update on whether Hanson has been offered a new contract to host NFL RedZone next season, there have been reports suggesting that NBC has offered him a gig.

Hanson has previously worked with NBC, having covered the 2024 Summer Olympics. He hosted a Peacock exclusive whip-around simulcast called "Gold Zone" alongside fellow anchors Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, providing a 10-hour coverage of several events across the Olympics.

Per reports, if Hanson joins NBC, he could cover the 2026 Winter Olympics Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and could also return for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The deal would also extend to his NFL hosting duties during the football season.

So, there is a possibility that Hanson will not return for a 19th year of NFL RedZone next season. The long-time TV host is expected to announce his future role soon.

