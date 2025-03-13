Is Stefon Diggs going to the Cowboys? Exploring possibility of former Texans star playing in Dallas

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a former All-Pro, has hit the open market for the first time after his short 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans. Several analysts from the NFL have tabbed the Dallas Cowboys as a natural destination for the veteran. Diggs is rehabilitating from the ACL injury he sustained in Week 8 last year.

Based on USA Today's Tuesday story, the Cowboys have generated cap room after reworking deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Dallas has exhibited more free agency action this year than in 2024, bringing in running back Javonte Williams and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

However, Dallas still needs a consistent second receiving threat to complement with Lamb. Several analysts feel that Diggs would be the one to provide that, even with his injury issues. On Tuesday, Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today included Dallas among the "best fits" for Diggs.

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

"The Cowboys are still on the hunt for a receiver that can take some attention away from Lamb and the well is running dry," Brinkerhoff wrote. "Diggs might be coming off an ACL tear, but going from Houston to Dallas makes plenty of sense, especially with his brother, Trevon Diggs, already on the Cowboys."

Dan Treacy of The Sporting News followed up on Tuesday, projecting Dallas signing Stefon Diggs this offseason:

"In a thin wide receiver market, Diggs looks like the top player available."

Stefon Diggs can be a cost-effective gamble for Dallas amidst a thin WR market

NFL: Houston Texans at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Stefon Diggs' value appears significantly reduced following his ACL injury. Before joining Houston, he recorded four consecutive seasons with the Buffalo Bills, featuring 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and yards (1,535) during the 2020 season.

Even with his injury-plagued 2024 season with Houston, Diggs compiled 496 receiving yards in eight games, setting him up for another 1,000-yard season.

Financial considerations also favor a potential Cowboys-Diggs partnership. According to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans would only consider bringing Stefon Diggs back on a team-friendly deal:

"Diggs made $22.52 million in 2024 from the Texans, but a team source told ESPN it'll come down to finding a team-friendly number if they were to re-sign him."

USA Today reported the Cowboys haven't spent more than $6 million a year on an external free agent since taking on Greg Hardy in 2015. Stefon Diggs's current value would probably fall into Dallas's cost-saving measure.

The sibling relationship between Stefon and his brother, Trevon Diggs, gives this signing more possibility. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported that the older Diggs "has flirted with the idea of joining his brother, Trevon Diggs, in the past."

