Is Stefon Diggs playing today? Bills WR’s status explored for Week 15 game vs Cowboys

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a mixed season. On one hand, the perennial Pro Bowler is a few yards away from getting his sixth straight 1,000-yard season and just over a dozen catches from his fourth consecutive 100-reception season. However, Diggs and his teammates are in danger of missing the postseason after preseason Super Bowl expectations.

Diggs will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs, is out. Trevon got hurt earlier in the season and will make his return to the gridiron in 2024.

Stefon Diggs will be looking to come out of a recent slump that has seen him rack up more than 50 yards just once in his past four games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

How has Stefon Diggs performed in 2023?

Stefon Diggs' season has been a mixed bag for him and the Bills. The Maryland alum has racked up 993 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games. However, these numbers pale compared to previous seasons, as the rest of the league has mastered breaking the Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connection.

The last time Diggs had over 100 yards in a game was in October against the New York Giants. Since then, Diggs has been largely contained by opposing defenses, with Allen forced to feed other options in the offense. Diggs has scored zero TDs in over half of his games this season, which is virtually unheard of since he left the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs and Allen must get their act together to make a playoff run.

How have the Buffalo Bills performed this season?

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) have been average, at best, in this season. They're still in the race for a postseason spot, but that's scarce consolation for a team that started the year as a Super Bowl hopeful.

Buffalo is second in the AFC East. The Bills face the high-flying Dallas Cowboys (10-5) in Week 15, and they'll need to be on their A-game to avoid embarrassment.