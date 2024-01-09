Is Sterling Shepard married? Giants WR’s relationship with Chanel Iman explored

Sterling Shepard is a wide receiver for the New York Giants. The Giants drafted the Oklahoma alum in round two of the 2016 NFL draft, and he has been with the franchise ever since. Sterling Shepard has amassed 23 receiving touchdowns in his NFL career, and he is a starter for Brian Daboll's side when healthy.

Sterling Shepard is not married now, as the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native is just a few months removed from finalizing a divorce from supermodel Chanel Iman. This article will examine the Giants' star's ex-wife and their relationship timeline.

Who is Sterling Shepard's ex-wife, Chanel Iman?

Chanel Iman is a model and actress, and she's signed to a global leader in modeling, IMG Models. Iman is regarded as one of the top models of the past two decades, and she has walked on numerous international runways for big brands.

Iman has featured in editions for Allure, Dubai, American and Ukrainian Harpers Bazaar, i-D, V, Pop, British, Italian Indonesian Elle, Italian Vanity Fair and numerous international Vogues.

Furthermore, she has rocked the runway for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, DKNY, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Tom Ford, Gucci, Balenciaga, Max Mara, Versace, Jason Wu, Dior, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Kenzo, Hermés, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Roberto Cavalli, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, DSquared2, John Galliano and Bottega Veneta.

Also, Chanel Iman has featured in ad campaigns for Jean Paul Gaultier, XOXO, Benetton, J. Crew, Barneys New York, Saks Fifth Avenue, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Bottega Veneta, DSquared2, Dennis Basso, Swarovski, Lord & Taylor, GAP, Express, Mizani and Victoria's Secret.

Speaking of Victoria's Secret, Iman walked in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows. She became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010 and was featured in various ad campaigns for the company.

Aside from her work as a model, Iman has also done some acting. She featured in the 2015 movie Dope, which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. Two years later, she featured in the Crackle original movie Mad Families.

Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman's relationship timeline

According to US Weekly, Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman met in 2016 while Shepard was a rookie with the New York Giants. The pair met at Victor Cruz's birthday party, got talking and exchanged numbers at the end of the night.

A year later, they confirmed their engagement via Instagram in December 2017. They kept moving fast, and the couple tied the knot in March 2018. They had their first daughter, Cali, in August 2018.

By December 2019, they had their second child as Iman gave birth to a daughter, Cassie Shepard. It all seemed rosy as the couple regularly posted about their happy family on social media, and Iman attended Shepard's games in New York.

However, in January 2022, it was reported that the couple had separated and were in the process of a divorce in New Jersey. The divorce was finalized in April 2023, and the former couple will share joint custody of daughters: Cali Clay, 4, and Cassie Snow, 3.

Iman has since welcomed her third daughter with fiance Davon Godchaux. The couple have been in a relationship since 2022.

