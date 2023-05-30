In Photos: Patriots star Davon Godchaux proposes to Chanel Iman in lavish ceremony in Italy

New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is engaged to supermodel Chanel Iman. As documented on her Instagram page, the model posted a series of photos of Godchaux getting down on one knee in Capri, Italy.

They were celebrating their babymoon in Italy when Godchaux proposed. Pictures posted by Chanel Iman show the picturesque backdrop of the proposal as well as afterwards. The photos show the diamond ring as well as the sheer excitement from the two.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux announced their recent engagement in Capri, Italy.

Chanel Iman captioned the Instagram photo by saying that the blessings keep coming. Adding to that, she was grateful for this new chapter in her life and also mentioned how excited she was to get married and spend forever with her new fiancee. The couple have been together since 2022.

"The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go. Capri , Italy"

The congratulations and well wishes began to pour in for Iman and her new fiancee. Fellow model Olivia Culpo sent her congratulations, who announced her own engagement to NFL star Christian McCaffrey earlier this year.

"Congratulations!!"-Olivia Culpo

The couple announced earlier this month that they were expecting their first child together. Iman has two daughters from her previous marriage to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. The two married in 2018 and then announced their divorce in 2022.

How long has Davon Godchaux played for the Patriots?

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux played college football at LSU from 2014 until 2016. He became a starter during his freshman season and ended up starting 26 total games in his three season at LSU.

The player pulled his hamstring during the NFL Combine in 2017 and couldn't finish running all of the drills. The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played with the Miami Dolphins for four seasons before becoming a free agent. In his final season with the Dolphins, he spent the majority of the season on the injured reserve.

In March 2021, he signed a two year contract with the New Engalnd Patriots. After just one season, he signed a contract extension with the Patriots in the summer of 2022.

He played all 17 games in the 2022 NFL season, he had 25 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.

