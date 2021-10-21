Is Teddy Bridgewater playing tonight against the Browns in Week 7?

Teddy Bridgewater won the quarterback competition at Denver Broncos training camp this summer and had the team on a 3-0 start to the season. But over the last few weeks, Bridgewater has continued to deal with several injuries that are hampering his play.

The Broncos have lost their last three games to the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos will now try to "right the ship" as they take a roadtrip to Cleveland on Thursday night to face a very injured Browns team.

Is QB Teddy Bridgewater playing tonight vs. the Browns?

As of Thursday morning, it looks like Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Cleveland Browns tonight. Bridgewater has been dealing with numerous injuries since Week 4.

The first was a concussion he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, in which he was unable to play in the second half and backup quarterback Drew Lock played the remainder of the game.

Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol in time to play in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of Bridgewater's own teammates accidentally stepped on his foot.

He has been listed as questionable with a foot injury this week but now also adds an apparent quad injury to the list. It's unclear how Bridgewater suffered the quad injury or when he did for that matter.

Bridgewater hasn't been a full participant in practice this week, but he and the Broncos believe he is well enough to take the field against the Cleveland Browns.

Bridgewater has apparently had better movement through the short week, even with all of the injuries that show he is ready to make the start tonight.

Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos will face a Cleveland Browns team that is just riddled with injuries. Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is out, which gives former Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum the start.

Bridgewater has thrown for 1,514 yards and ten touchdowns while also rushing for 66 yards.

Before injuries started to pile up for Teddy Bridgewater, he was proving that the Denver Broncos made the right move by trading for him last April.

The Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers the day before the 2021 NFL Draft, which put an end to rumors that the team would draft a quarterback. Bridgewater then competed against former starting quarterback Drew Lock for the job and came out victorious.

