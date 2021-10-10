Is Teddy Bridgewater playing today against the Steelers?

Teddy Bridgewater has exceeded expectations since becoming the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback. Bridgewater led the Broncos to a 3-0 start before being knocked out of the game with a concussion in Week 4.

The hit that knocked out Bridgewater was a serious one. He didn't play the rest of the game, and his status this week was in jeopardy. However, Bridgewater was cleared on Friday by an independent doctor to play. The Broncos will travel on the road to face the 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers.

THIS JUST IN: Teddy Bridgewater is fully cleared by independent doctors for full participation.

Teddy Bridgewater will play against the Steelers.

The Broncos are fortunate that Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to play. Concussions are nasty injuries that can linger and shorten careers. But Bridgewater was able to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. On Friday, he had a full practice session with his teammates.

Drew Lock is the backup quarterback in Denver and was beaten out by Bridgewater in the preseason for the starting job. Lock completed 57 percent of his passes for 113 yards and an interception in Week 4. While Lock is known to be turnover-prone, Bridgewater is steady and consistent.

The Steelers are a vulnerable team.

As for the Steelers, they aren't as dangerous as they've been in the past. They rank 28th in points per game and last in rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger is having his worst season in the NFL.

The Broncos' defense will be the best unit on the field in this game and will likely be in control of the Steelers' offense.

But the Steelers' defense will still be a tough matchup for Teddy Bridgewater. T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward have been sensational this season and will generate pressure.

While a step behind from last season, the run defense is still an above-average unit. But Bridgewater can take advantage of a Steelers' secondary that's regressed from last year.

Smart Football @SmartfootbalI

2) Patrick Mahomes (83.6%)

3) Kyler Murray (83.2%)

4) Justin Herbert (81.6%)

5) Teddy Bridgewater (80.2%)

6) Dak Prescott (79.7%)

7) Russell Wilson (79.2%)via ( Leaders in ADJ. Completion %1) Kirk Cousins (84.2%)2) Patrick Mahomes (83.6%)3) Kyler Murray (83.2%)4) Justin Herbert (81.6%)5) Teddy Bridgewater (80.2%)6) Dak Prescott (79.7%)7) Russell Wilson (79.2%)via ( @PFF Leaders in ADJ. Completion %1) Kirk Cousins (84.2%)

Historically, Bridgewater has been a very accurate quarterback. He doesn't turn the ball over, which will be important in a low-scoring game as this figures to be.

The Steelers give up the 19th most passing yards per game. So as long as Bridgewater is accurate and takes care of the ball, the Broncos should be able to move the ball.

The Steelers will be without one of their starting cornerbacks, Cameron Sutton. Outside of Joe Haden, the Steelers are thin and vulnerable at the position. Bridgewater won't have a cakewalk, but there's certainly a path for him to lead the Broncos to a win and go 4-1 on the year.

