Is Tom Brady's personal trainer Alex Guerrero involved in the Antonio Brown fake vaccine card saga?

Antonio Brown is currently serving a three-game suspension for what has to be the most unique reason in NFL history. Brown presented the team with a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, which qualifies as a federal crime.

For now, Brown is suspended and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to figure out what to do with him. That means deciding to either keep him or cut him loose because of this infraction. But the absurdity of the story does not stop there.

Andrew Beaton @andrewlbeaton How the NFL figured out Antonio Brown’s vaccination card was faked — even though everything on the card appeared to check out. wsj.com/articles/anton… How the NFL figured out Antonio Brown’s vaccination card was faked — even though everything on the card appeared to check out. wsj.com/articles/anton… https://t.co/2VrPDSsJDU

Somehow, Tom Brady's personal trainer Alex Guerrero has found himself involved in this saga. Guerrero reportedly took a picture of Brown's fake vaccine card when he was helping the receiver recover from knee surgery. As it turned out, Guerrero was unaware the card was fake.

Alex Guerrero finds himself involved in Antonio Brown saga

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The story goes that Brown's personal chef, who revealed this entire story, was preparing meals according to Brady's TB12 method. Guerrero is the guru behind that, and he was clearly taking his methods to Brown as well.

What this story reveals is that Guerrero was in a position of trust to photograph players' vaccine cards and send them to the team's head trainer. That seems odd considering the players could simply do this on their own. But maybe it was done as an extra security blanket to work against fake certificates.

Guerrero has always been considered a controversial figure after he notoriously did not get along with Bill Belichick in New England. Guerrero's presence may mean the Buccaneers either trust him, or they are just trying to please Brady by having his trainer around.

At this point there is nothing that appears malicious about Guerrero's involvement in this story. As long as he thought the card was real, he is off the hook in terms of potential punishment.

Any further investigation would have to ask if he did in fact know Brown's card was fake, or if he helped Brown in any way. But any speculation into that possibility is unfair to Guerrero until proven otherwise.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Buccaneers are trying to stay on track and focus on winning another Super Bowl with Brady. Guerrero's involvement in this scandal in any negative way may compel Brady to reconsider if having his trainer around the team is a great idea.

Edited by Piyush Bisht