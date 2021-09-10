Is Tom Brady stalking John Cena? WWE Superstar impishly drops outrageous accusation

Tom Brady may have shocked the pro football world when he switched from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the move did not surprise WWE superstar John Cena.

The 16-time world champion of WWE has been keeping a close eye on Tom Brady's career choices throughout his whole life. The quarterback GOAT has kept John Cena looking over his shoulder.

One of John Cena's most famous catchphrases is "you can't see me", but the sports entertainment megastar is certainly suspicious of the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback's movements.

During John Cena's recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the wrestler, actor, television host, rapper, philanthropist, and star of The Suicide Squad went as far to accuse Tom Brady of stalking him.

"Football is back!" Cena exclaimed on the Tonight Show.

"I was born in New England. I am a Tom Brady fan, and just like Tom Brady I have moved to Tampa Bay.

"I was there first. I have this secret theory that Tom Brady is stalking me."

Why does John Cena think Tom Brady is stalking him?

The pattern of Tom Brady's career certainly mirrors the life of John Cena.

"We’re both 44. I grew up in New England, he moved to New England," Cena explained.

"We’ve both won respective championships in our respective fields.

"I moved to Tampa, he followed me to Tampa."

John Cena's detective work certainly checks out. The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts. While Tom Brady was born in San Mateo, California, he was drafted to the Patriots in 2000 and began playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, precisely 70 miles south of Cena's hometown.

The pair of veteran performers have both had lengthly and illustrious careers. Both were born in 1977, John Cena arrived in the world on April 23. That's 102 days before Tom Brady was born on August 3. Once again, Tom Brady was following in the shadows of John Cena.

John Cena currently lives just outside of Tampa Bay in Land O'Lakes, Florida, around 18 miles from the Bucs' Raymond James Stadium, where he has lived since at least 2013. Reports suggest Tom Brady moved to Clearwater, Florida in 2020, and lives 36 miles from John Cena's house. Definitely stalking distance. Sometimes Brady even copies Cena's trademark poses.

Despite sharing the same age, location and sporting interests for much of their lives, amazingly the pair have never shared company. When Jimmy Fallon asked John Cena if he has hung out with Tom Brady, Cena maintained his suspicions.

"No, but I see this weird security camera that has been sanctioned around my property, and I think maybe he’s behind it," Cena said.

Edited by Prem Deshpande