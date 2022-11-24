Is Tre'Davious White playing this week vs Lions? Bills deliver a huge update on CB

Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White is set to make his season debut today against the Detroit Lions. This is a huge boost for the Bills' secondary as they have dealt with major injuries throughout the season.

Last year on Thanksgiving Day, White tore his ACL and he will play his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day as well.

The Buffalo Bills are the firm favorites to win against the Detroit Lions and Tre'Davious White will hope to step up against a good offensive unit.

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has an opportunity to get back in form against a team that has looked vulnerable at times on defense.

The Bills are currently 7-3 and are in second place in the AFC East. They have lost two successive games against the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings and that has made their road to winning the division tougher.

If Tre'Davious White was available in those games, the result might have been different. However, he is back now, and the Bills should be able to get the job done quite easily.

Tre'Davious White could give the Lions a tough time on Thanksgiving Day

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers

Jared Goff, the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, has a reputation for folding under pressure and the return of White could crank it up a notch. We might see the Bills defense having a great game today against the Lions and both Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer could be in for big games.

Poyer already has 17 solo tackles, nine assists, and four interceptions in six games this season. With White back, he will be much relieved as well.

The Bills have lost Micah Hyde for the entire season, but if White and Poyer manage to stay healthy, they can give any quarterback a tough time. Von Miller is still playing at an elite level, and if the secondary steps up for the Bills, they could become Super Bowl favorites once again.

Josh Allen, who has fallen in the MVP race, would love to have an explosive game here, and it will be interesting to see if he gets back in form on Thanksgiving.

