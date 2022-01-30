Is Tyrann Mathieu playing today vs Bengals?

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been the most vital player to their defense over the past three seasons. Last Sunday, in a 42-36 win against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, Mathieu left the game with a concussion in the first quarter.

The Chiefs defeated the Bills but allowed 36 points. Later today, the Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Tyrann Mathieu has recovered and will play, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. The Chiefs operate at a different level with Mathieu than without.

He will be placed with the challenging task of keeping Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in check.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV #chiefs expected to have S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) tomorrow for the AFC title game per source. #chiefs expected to have S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) tomorrow for the AFC title game per source.

Tyrann Mathieu is playing today vs Bengals

Tyrann Mathieu attempts to sack Joe Burrow during their Week 17 matchup

Tyrann Mathieu didn't practice Wednesday. However, he returned to practice Thursday and Friday in full.

He was the only player on the Chiefs roster with an injury designation throughout the week.

The Chiefs are as healthy as they can be entering their fourth consecutive AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mathieu's return will provide an incredible boost to the Chiefs' secondary. The Chiefs' defense was responsible for their turnaround from their early-season struggles.

The Chiefs were 3-4 before their defense began playing aggressively. They became one of the most prominent difference-making units in the NFL while Patrick Mahomes was in a slump.

Arguably the biggest reason for their turnaround was Mathieu leading the charge. His versatility allows him to play safety, nickel cornerback or linebacker.

He's impossible to gameplan against for those reasons alone.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Tyrann Mathieu is a chess piece, but which one? How important is he to the #chiefs defense? What’s the plan for Ja’Marr Chase? How do the #bengals approach things offensively with all their weapons? Our reports outside Arrowhead on @gmfb Weekend Tyrann Mathieu is a chess piece, but which one? How important is he to the #chiefs defense? What’s the plan for Ja’Marr Chase? How do the #bengals approach things offensively with all their weapons? Our reports outside Arrowhead on @gmfb Weekend https://t.co/T6Mn1QLTh5

He's deceptively strong for his size at just 5' 9" and 190 pounds. Completing his skillset, he's a hard hitter and mentally above his teammates in understanding Steve Spagnolo's scheme.

Without Mathieu last week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen exploited openings in the Chiefs' secondary. Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes are solid cornerbacks, but the Chiefs' defense relies on playing two safeties back in coverage to prevent deep plays.

Cole Topham @HamAnalysis You can't understate how much Tyrann Mathieu's absence opened up the skies for the Bills. You can't understate how much Tyrann Mathieu's absence opened up the skies for the Bills. https://t.co/mKUxmMRgOh

The Chiefs will have to play similar coverage against Burrow. He is a gunslinger who's not afraid to push the football down the field.

His chemistry with Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will give the Chiefs all they can handle.

With Mathieu healthy and playing, the Chiefs have a strong chance of defeating the Bengals. If they win, Mathieu will make his third consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Edited by LeRon Haire