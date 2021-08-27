Is Zach Wilson playing tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Zach Wilson has been playing lights out in the preseason. The New York Jets welcome the Philadelphia Eagles for their last August game after a week of joint practice between the two teams, and all eyes will be on the rookie quarterback.

Usually, the last week of the preseason is destined for players who are on the roster bubble to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff. But with the preseason shortened this year, Week 3 may see a lot of teams playing some of their starters.

Will Zach Wilson play against the Eagles?

According to Robert Saleh, the rookie will be playing against Philadelphia on Friday, but not more than a half, just like most of the first-team offense.

The Jets are a young team, so playing the most number of live reps they can is important, even though there's always a risk when a starter plays in the preseason.

Saleh said he’s leaning toward playing Zach Wilson and starters on Friday night, but not more than a half. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 25, 2021

Wilson has been incredible over the last month. After a rough start to camp, the rookie settled down and found his groove during practice. He's also been playing great in the preseason, displaying all the abilities that made him the second overall pick of the 2021 draft.

It's important to note, however, that the risk of Wilson playing on Friday against the Eagles is considerable. Philadelphia's defensive line dominated New York's offensive line during joint practice and, while the Eagles' first-team offense will be rested, there's no indication that the defense will be out as well.

Wilson still hasn't been sacked during the preseason and live reps in training camp won't allow the quarterback to be hit. It's a weird sight, but perhaps it would be good for Wilson's development if he meets the turf one or two times today.

New York Jets v New York Giants

What can Zach Wilson accomplish against the Eagles?

If the Eagles' first-team defense plays, there's a strong probability that Wilson will be pressured during the game, which can be a good thing for him. He hasn't had much trouble against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers defenses until now, but the Eagles' defensive line is a different monster.

Nice poise and off-platform throwing from Zach Wilson.



Looks like he wants the crosser off play action but catches the safety in position to jump and moves on.

Calmly slides to find room when pressure slips through and hits Davis with a perfect ball on the sideline pic.twitter.com/A2M9zjgwxb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 22, 2021

Preseason is all about learning and evaluating, so perhaps a little adversity would do wonders for Wilson. These are the small details that help a quarterback progress during the rookie season, and Zach needs this kind of problem.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha