Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets: Injury Report and Starting Lineup - August 27, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets close their 2021 preseason with their third game after a week of joint practices between the two teams. It's one last opportunity for Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts to get used to their new offenses before the new season starts.

Results have been different for the two teams in the preseason. The Eagles have lost both their games, while the Jets are yet to lose. Robert Saleh would surely love to go undefeated in his first experience as head coach, but Nick Sirianni will not want to close the preseason 0-3.

“If you have zero turnovers you also have zero explosive plays.” Zach Wilson said it’s about finding the balance of when to take chances, and when not.



Thought this was a great answer #Jets pic.twitter.com/bcEdQsHcHH — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 25, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets | Preseason Week 3

How can you watch this week’s game between the Eagles and Jets, and what time is it on?

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 7:30 PM ET, Friday, August 27, 2021.

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV channel: NBC10, WCBS

Live stream options: fuboTV, Sling.

Eagles vs Jets | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: Jets -3.5 (-110).

Jets -3.5 (-110). Moneyline: Eagles +160, Jets -200.

Eagles +160, Jets -200. Total: 33.5 (Over -115, Under -107).

The Eagles were wrecked by the New England Patriots last week, but the team was playing without a lot of their starters. The New England Patriots on the other hand had their first team on the field for a longer duration. Philadelphia's defensive line was a problem for New York's protection all week long, so how will Zach Wilson react when he meets the turf a couple of times?

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

Eagles training camp notes: Day 17: Undefeated in joint practices ⛺️🏈🏆https://t.co/FLBnTqXJWd — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 25, 2021

Eagles vs Jets series history

The matchup between the Eagles and the Jets happens every four years in the regular season, and the results are incredibly lopsided. The teams have faced each other 11 times with Philadelphia winning on all occasions.

In their most recent game, during the 2019 season, the Eagles won fairly easily against the Jets, scoring 31 points and conceding only 6. Carson Wentz was the Eagles' quarterback for the day, while the Jets missed Sam Darnold because of a mononucleosis diagnostics test. They had to start Luke Falk, who failed to impress.

Eagles 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Pittsburgh Steelers (L 16-24) | August 12.

August 12. Week 2 | vs New England Patriots (L 0-35) | August 19.

August 19. Week 3 | @ New York Jets | August 27

Jets 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | @ New York Giants (W 12-7) | August 14.

August 14. Week 2 | @ Green Bay Packers (W 23-14) | August 21.

August 21. Week 3 | vs Philadelphia Eagles | August 27.

