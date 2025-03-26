“It’s surreal” - When Jaire Alexander celebrated Lamar Jackson getting drafted to Ravens in 2018

The NFL draft is on the way, and fans will once again witness moments of emotion and joy as college athletes transition to the next stage of their football careers. These are the moments fans love as they watch former teammates bid farewell to each other. Sometimes, athletes get too expressive and are unable to control their emotions.

Ad

The NFL’s account shared a throwback memory from 2018 on X on Sunday:

“.@JaireAlexander's reaction to @Lj_era8 getting drafted was everything.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The clip showcases a backstage moment from the 2018 NFL draft when former Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander got emotional upon hearing his friend and former teammate Lamar Jackson’s name called on stage.

“Lamar. It’s surreal. It’s great. My boy, Lamar,” an excited Alexander said.

Alexander was midway through his backstage interview after the Green Bay Packers drafted him as the No. 18 pick. However, he couldn’t keep himself calm at the moment and later apologized to the interviewer for his reaction. The video also captures the brotherly bond between the former teammates.

Ad

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was drafted No. 32 in the draft. Although Jackson’s performance justified his selection, several factors contributed to his late inclusion.

His 2018 NFL draft class was stacked with many great quarterback choices, including Baker Mayfield (first), Sam Darnold (third), Josh Allen (seventh) and Josh Rosen (10th).

Although Jackson’s passing abilities were doubted since he was known for his rushing skills, Jackson has proved his doubters wrong by becoming the most successful QB from his class over time.

Ad

Jaire Alexander wants to face Lamar Jackson at Super Bowl

Although Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander kept in touch for a long time, they didn’t face each other in 2018. However, they had the chance to interact in person in August when the Ravens traveled to Wisconsin for a joint practice session.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Alexander said:

“It was amazing,” he added. “I talked to him before today. It was just good seeing him, seeing him smiling.”

Alexander was happy to see the progress Jackson had made in his career but often joked about the moment when they would meet in the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.