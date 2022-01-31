"It's time" - Odell Beckham Jr. gears up for his first NFC Championship game

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has played in just one playoff game before his Los Angeles Rams current run. Now, he is preparing to enter his first NFC Championship game as the Los Angeles Rams get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening, leaving them just one game away from a Super Bowl on their home turf.

Just hours before he was set to take the field for the NFC Championship title game, Beckham took to Twitter, posting that he was ready.

God thank you for this opportunity. It’s time.-via @obj

Will Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with the Rams?

The wide receiver had apparently come to a breaking point with his former team the Cleveland Browns. He and quarterback Baker Mayfield weren't seeing eye to eye, and his production since returning from a repaired ACL early in the 2021 NFL season was down considerably.

When he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, he had yet to catch his first touchdown of the season. After a few games in the Rams offense and building chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford, he began to, once again, play like he had at the start of his career with the New York Giants.

Finally getting a taste at a playoff run, he will also get a taste at being a free agent this offseason. Although he has an idea of what free agency is like after being released by the Browns, Beckham will likely have numerous teams interested in signing him.

There have already been rumors that the New England Patriots may be interested in giving their young quarterback Mac Jones a reliable receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs are another team that is looking to add another wide receiver to make their offense even more explosive. But could the Los Angeles Rams entice him into staying in Hollywood and giving it another run, this time a full-season?

While it seems likely that the Rams would be open to re-signing him, financially it just might not be possible. The Rams will roll over just about $130,000 in salary cap space from this season. Their 2022 salary cap space currently sits at just $1.7 million.

Granted, the Rams did trade away a number of draft picks in the Matthew Stafford and Von Miller deals, but still, just over a million won't be enough to get a deal done with Beckham. Unless, of course, additional moves are made this offseason to free up salary cap space.

