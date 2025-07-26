J.J. McCarthy fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Vikings QB heading into sophomore year?

The Minnesota Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy. Although many expected McCarthy to take over the starting role from Sam Darnold at some point last year, the rookie QB was injured in preseason and did not take a regular season snap in 2024.

Now fully healthy, McCarthy looks prepared to take over the reins of the Vikings offensive unit in 2025. However, after missing the entirety of his rookie season, there are questions about how McCarthy will perform at the professional level and where he should be taken in fantasy football drafts this summer.

McCarthy is a very accurate QB who does have strong mobility and great decision making. The only concern appears to be his arm strength on deep throws and passes outside the numbers.

Having not played a snap at the professional level, Fantasy Pros is currently projecting McCarthy as the QB20 and the No. 123 overall player available in the selection process this year. This would mean that McCarthy would likely be selected near the 13th round of your fantasy football draft this summer.

Is J.J. McCarthy a QB to target in fantasy football?

Although the talent may be there for McCarthy to succeed in the NFL, it is still uncertain how the former Michigan QB will perform at the professional level and in Kevin O'Connell's advanced offensive scheme.

The Vikings have elite playmakers on the offense in WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RB Aaron Jones. As arguably the best wide receiver in football right now, Jefferson is talented enough to help carry any quarterback in fantasy football. However, the wide receiver reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week, something that could impact his availability at least early on in training camp and the start of the year.

There is unquestionably a risk in selecting a rookie QB to lead your team in fantasy football. However, McCarthy is a talented player who has a top offensive head coach and elite playmakers all around the field. McCarthy could be a league winner at the QB position, but should not be taken as the starting QB of your team in drafts this summer. McCarthy is likely a low/mid range QB2 to start the year, with low-end QB1 upside as the season progresses.

