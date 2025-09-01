J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. will enter Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season in relatively sinmilar situations. They are both getting the opportunity to be a full-time starting quarterback and will do so by stepping into strong offenses. They both have upside, but here's which one is a better pick this week.
Is J.J. McCarthy a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?
J.J. McCarthy was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft last year, but spent his rookie season injured. He is expected to be fully healthy and ready to go in Week 1 of the 2025 with a strong cast of elite receiving weapons, including Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson.
The Vikings showed their faith in McCarthy by moving on from Sam Darnold during the offseason, despite his impressive season last year. He will get his campaign started in a relatively favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears, a defense that sevrely struggled at times last season.
Is Michael Penix Jr. a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?
Michael Penix Jr. took over for Kirk Cousins as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback in the later stages of the season last year. They selected him in the first round of last year's draft, and he will now get the chance to serve as their full-time starter when he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season.
The Buccaneers are known for their blitzing style of defense, so Penix may be under some pressure in this matchup. This could also create some opportunities for him to make some plays downfield, where the Buccaneers have been vulnerable in recent years.
Who to pick between J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. for Week 1?
J.J. McCarthy is the recommended quarterback to use in Week 1 fantasy football lineups over Michael Penix Jr. He has a more favorable matchup against the Bears' defense than the Buccaneers' defense, which contributes to him having higher projections this week. His superior offensive weapons also play a role in his being the preferred pick
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that McCarthy will score about an additional fantasy point than Penix this week in formats that award four points per passing touchdown. His expected rushing contributions and lesser likelihood of throwing an interception are among the main reasons why.
