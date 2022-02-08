WATCH: Jackson Mahomes finds himself in hot water after trying to forcefully kiss a girl during Pro Bowl visit to Vegas

The antics of Patrick Mahomes’s brother don’t seem to be limited to just the NFL season. Because the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs, Mahomes and company were in Las Vegas over the weekend for the Pro Bowl.

As with anything occurring within the city limits of Las Vegas, Nevada, high jinks will be had, and it is no different for one member of the entourage of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Rejected: Jackson Mahomes dances his way into a rebuff at the mall

In the video, the younger Mahomes is dancing as per his usual M.O. in all things social media. He caps the clip with an attempt to smooch a woman who appeared to want a picture with him.

Towards the end of the clip, she smoothly turns down his advance with a laugh and distances herself from him. Judging by the setting (Las Vegas) and her attire, the woman may have been a bachelorette celebrating with her closest friends and family in Sin City.

The woman in the clip did not appear worse for wear, but it was questionable behavior for Jackson Mahomes to spontaneously move in on a random person. In the modern age of the widespread use of smartphones, good and bad things are always caught on video and will be easily accessible on social media.

For Mahomes, add this latest antic to a long laundry list of antics racked up during the 2021-22 NFL season alone. He’s already been the subject of criticism for other things like dumping water on fans during a Chiefs game against the Ravens and for trying to call out a local business in Kansas City.

As for the Pro Bowl held in Las Vegas, the AFC beat the NFC 41 - 35 for their 5th straight win over the NFC. Patrick Mahomes threw for 53 yards on 5 completed passes out of 10 attempts. He also had one interception in a glorified but entertaining exhibition game.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2021-22 NFL season concludes this Sunday with Super Bowl LVI with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Rams are 4 point favorites against the Bengals.

Edited by Adam Dickson