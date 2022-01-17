"Jackson Mahomes making a TikTok on Big Ben's casket" - NFL fans had jokes regarding Patrick Mahomes' brother

Patrick Mahomes was on the field Sunday night setting records and moving the Chiefs one step closer to the Super Bowl as his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.
But his brother, Jackson, who is no stranger to social media controversies, seemed to be getting just as much attention on Twitter -- namely, in the form of jokes.
For every yard Patrick gained in the game, seemingly one more person took a shot at his brother. Here's a look at what the internet had to say.
This fan was bracing for the worst.
Anne sees this as a lose-lose situation. No matter who wins, everyone loses.
Add one more fan to the tally of those waiting for Jackson Mahomes to do his thing.
This is underrated.
Charlie Ricker has a simple, but clear way of putting it.
Doug Rush is asking for a lot, but maybe one day he'll get some good news.
Cade has seen enough dancing from the sibling of Patrick.
This tweet has done pretty well, but it needs more support.
The Chiefs' quarterback can play the hero on the field, but swooping in like Spider-Man seems to be reserved for non-family members.
This tweet saw plenty of traction, but it also spewed some responses condemning the joke.
Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs
After such a low-intensity game just a few weeks ago, not many expected a different result if the two teams were to meet in the playoffs once again. The NFL gods decided to give the Steelers one more shot at the title, but the catch was that they had to face the best playoff team in the NFL over the last few years.
The result was what everyone except Chiefs fans feared: a blowout. To be fair, the Steelers were able to hang around for a half, but by the start of the fourth quarter, the game had become a countdown.
The Chiefs quarterback threw for 404 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.
Travis Kelce threw a touchdown pass in the rout as well. On top of that, the tight end caught five of his quarterback's 39 pass attempts for 108 yards and a touchdown.
The Chiefs won the game 42-21 and effectively ended Ben Roethlisberger's career in the process.
Next week, the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off their own rout against an opponent they played just a few weeks prior. Will the Bills finally beat the Chiefs in the playoffs?
If they can, a path to the Super Bowl comes clearer into focus.