"Jackson Mahomes making a TikTok on Big Ben's casket" - NFL fans had jokes regarding Patrick Mahomes' brother

Patrick Mahomes was on the field Sunday night setting records and moving the Chiefs one step closer to the Super Bowl as his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.

But his brother, Jackson, who is no stranger to social media controversies, seemed to be getting just as much attention on Twitter -- namely, in the form of jokes.

For every yard Patrick gained in the game, seemingly one more person took a shot at his brother. Here's a look at what the internet had to say.

eric stephens 🧊 @icejr_FrFr we’re gonna have to see another video of jackson mahomes dancing aren’t we… we’re gonna have to see another video of jackson mahomes dancing aren’t we… https://t.co/UjMIRz2O3e

This fan was bracing for the worst.

Anne @anne2themax If the Steelers win we get a Claypool/Juju tik tok dance.

If the Chiefs win we get a Jackson Mahomes tik tok dance.

Either way, America loses. If the Steelers win we get a Claypool/Juju tik tok dance.If the Chiefs win we get a Jackson Mahomes tik tok dance. Either way, America loses.

Anne sees this as a lose-lose situation. No matter who wins, everyone loses.

Haden Karas @HadenKaras Jackson Mahomes right now at half time in KC Jackson Mahomes right now at half time in KC https://t.co/fdeKFkfJlx

Add one more fan to the tally of those waiting for Jackson Mahomes to do his thing.

D’Brickashaw “Bollywood” Cox @GoatnerMinshew Jackson Mahomes on the sideline watching his brother throwing no look picks to a team that shouldn’t even be in the playoffs Jackson Mahomes on the sideline watching his brother throwing no look picks to a team that shouldn’t even be in the playoffs https://t.co/dbLF6DNPyb

This is underrated.

Charlie Ricker @CharlieRicker24 My first thought whenever I see Jackson Mahomes trending My first thought whenever I see Jackson Mahomes trending https://t.co/xrawXgNUFB

Charlie Ricker has a simple, but clear way of putting it.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush I saw Jackson Mahomes trending and I was hoping that it was for Roger Goodell permanently banning him from all NFL stadiums.



But no. That dream did not happen. We’re stuck with his crappy dance routines and living off his brother’s name. I saw Jackson Mahomes trending and I was hoping that it was for Roger Goodell permanently banning him from all NFL stadiums.But no. That dream did not happen. We’re stuck with his crappy dance routines and living off his brother’s name. https://t.co/Ay3Dpo1fKD

Doug Rush is asking for a lot, but maybe one day he'll get some good news.

Cade @mr_sweendizzle Jackson Mahomes lives to dance another day. America is the real loser here Jackson Mahomes lives to dance another day. America is the real loser here

Cade has seen enough dancing from the sibling of Patrick.

This tweet has done pretty well, but it needs more support.

RRinehart @RRinehart2012 Wish Pat would rush in and stop every Jackson Mahomes tik tok like this. Wish Pat would rush in and stop every Jackson Mahomes tik tok like this. https://t.co/LRm66J4E3W

The Chiefs' quarterback can play the hero on the field, but swooping in like Spider-Man seems to be reserved for non-family members.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Jackson Mahomes making a TikTok on Big Ben's casket Jackson Mahomes making a TikTok on Big Ben's casket https://t.co/kIt7jkdFs7

This tweet saw plenty of traction, but it also spewed some responses condemning the joke.

Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

After such a low-intensity game just a few weeks ago, not many expected a different result if the two teams were to meet in the playoffs once again. The NFL gods decided to give the Steelers one more shot at the title, but the catch was that they had to face the best playoff team in the NFL over the last few years.

The result was what everyone except Chiefs fans feared: a blowout. To be fair, the Steelers were able to hang around for a half, but by the start of the fourth quarter, the game had become a countdown.

The Chiefs quarterback threw for 404 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce threw a touchdown pass in the rout as well. On top of that, the tight end caught five of his quarterback's 39 pass attempts for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs won the game 42-21 and effectively ended Ben Roethlisberger's career in the process.

Next week, the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off their own rout against an opponent they played just a few weeks prior. Will the Bills finally beat the Chiefs in the playoffs?

Also Read Article Continues below

If they can, a path to the Super Bowl comes clearer into focus.

Edited by LeRon Haire