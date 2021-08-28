Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 29, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their Week-3 preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jaguars officially named Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback this week. The Jaguars then proceeded to trade backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been very impressed by the work of their backup quarterbacks so far in preseason as Dak Prescott continues to get ready for Week 1 of the regular season. The Cowboys will most likely use this game to finalize their final roster, which needs to be completed by early next week.

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more:

Start time: 1 PM ET, August 29

Location: AT &T Stadium, Arlington,Texas

TV channel: NFL Network, CBSDFW-11 (Dallas), CBS 47/FOX 30 (Jacksonville)

Live stream options:

SlingTV

fuboTV

Jaguars vs Cowboys | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines, and predictions

Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-125)

Jaguars -2.5 (-125) Moneyline: Jaguars -145, Cowboys +120

Jaguars -145, Cowboys +120 Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Jaguars are the favorites by 2.5 points over the Cowboys. Considering both teams have yet to win a preseason game, the Jaguars could pull it off by a field goal, but so could the Cowboys. This is a tough one, but the Jaguars should cover the spread.

Jaguars vs Cowboys series history

The Jaguars and the Cowboys have faced each other seven times in the NFL since 1997, with the Cowboys leading 4-3.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season:

Jaguars 7 @ Cowboys 40 | 2018.

| 2018. Cowboys 31 @ Jaguars 17 | 2014.

| 2014. Jaguars 35 @ Cowboys 17 | 2010.

| 2010. Cowboys 17 @ Jaguars 24 | 2006.

| 2006. Jaguars 19 @ Cowboys 21| 2002.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Dak Prescott led Dallas to a commanding 40-7 victory over Blake Bortles's Jacksonville.

Jaguars 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Cleveland Browns (L 23-14) | August 14.

August 14. Week 2 | @ New Orleans Saints (L 23-21) | August 23.

August 23. Week 3 | @ Dallas Cowboys | August 29.

Cowboys 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 (HOF Game) | @ Pittsburgh Steelers (L 16-3)) | August 5.

August 5. Week 2 | @ Arizona Cardinals (L 19-16) | August 13.

August 13. Week 3 | vs Houston Texans (L 20-14) | August 21.

August 21. Week 4 I v. Jacksonville Jaguars I August 29.

