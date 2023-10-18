Jacksonville Jaguars Week 7 injury report: Latest on Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a three-game winning streak following a 1-2 start to their 2023 campaign. Their impressive run includes two victories in London before returning home to defeat their division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.

They will look to extend their good fortunes with a Week 7 road victory over the New Orleans Saints. However, their winning chances will improve if they will have some of their injured players back. Here’s an update on the progress of their key players as they work their way back to full health.

Jacksonville Jaguars Week 7 injury report

Pro Football Network insider/reporter Adam Caplan shared the latest injury report for the Week 7 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints.

It includes six players from the Jaguars, the most notable of which is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a knee injury. Wide receiver Zay Jones and offensive lineman Walker Little also have knee problems.

It’s the second straight week that Little didn’t participate during practices. Meanwhile, All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is nursing an ankle injury.

On defense, tackle DaVon Hamilton was a full participant during the Jaguars’ Monday and Tuesday practices despite his injured back. Like Little, he also appeared on the Week 6 injury report for the same injury. Cornerback Tyson Campbell did not participate in both practice sessions due to a hamstring injury.

Finally, Dawaune Smoot (Achilles), Cam Robinson (elbow), Devin Lloyd (thumb), and Christian Braswell (hamstring) are off the injury report after being listed in Week 6.

Trevor Lawrence injury update

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback appeared on the Week 7 report due to his injury in Week 6. He twisted his knee after Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam sacked him with three minutes left in their Week 6 matchup.

Trevor Lawrence was slow to get up after that hit, and medical personnel attended to him on the sidelines. C.J. Beathard finished the game for Jacksonville, but Lawrence stayed for the post-game pleasantries.

The Jaguars are dealing with a short week because they will play the Saints on Thursday. Having limited time is a significant consideration in dealing with Lawrence’s injury. That’s why after he did not practice on Monday, he joined the team the following day but in a limited capacity.

Lawrence wore a knee brace on his left knee while participating in practice. However, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe tweeted that Beathard still took most of the reps with the starters.

The signal-caller won’t have a final say on his status for Thursday. But in a recent press conference, Lawrence shared:

“I’m gonna do everything I can to be out there. You know, I feel a lot better today than I would have thought. So, I like how I’m progressing and I’m gonna do everything I can to be out there.”

While the Jacksonville Jaguars’ goal is to have Lawrence ready by then, his status will likely be a game-time decision. However, his participation during the Jaguars' Wednesday practice will dictate his Week 7 availability.

Zay Jones injury update

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones

Jones’ woes from a lingering knee injury continue. Because of this condition, he has already missed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Weeks 3 and 4 games. He suited up in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, finishing with three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

However, he reappeared on Jacksonville’s Week 6 injury report. Skipping practices that week had him inactive against the Colts. The same problems continue for him after missing the Monday and Tuesday practice for their Week 7 Thursday Night Football game.

Jones might miss another game, his fourth out of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first seven matches. It’s an odd development, given that he has played at least 15 games in each of his first six NFL seasons. While his return remains questionable, players like Christian Kirk and Evan Engram have thrived in his absence.