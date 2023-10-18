San Francisco 49ers Week 7 injury report: Latest on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and more

The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game when Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel went out injured in their match against the Cleveland Browns last week. It also brought an end to their perfect season. It an overall bad outing for the whole franchise.

But the thing with the NFL is that games come thick and fast. The 49ers have the chance to redeem themselves in Week 7 when they play the Minnesota Vikings this week. They take to the field on Monday, giving them one extra day to recover over the week. They will hope that those injured will be able to recover and contribute to the cause again.

San Francisco 49ers Week 7 injury report

The official injury report is not yet out but we know what to expect based on what head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed. He revealed five players that they are monitoring.

He revealed that Trent Williams has avoided a high ankle sprain. Therefore, he is being observed day to day and could feature in the coming week. George Odum, who has a quad injury, is also day to day. Better news is available for Dre Greenlaw, who should be back to practice this week.

That leaves out the other two stars on offense: Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. We explore what is the latest update on them.

Christian McCaffrey injury update

Christian McCaffrey left the game in the second half against the Cleveland Browns and has faced either a rib or an oblique injury. He is currently undergoing MRIs to know the exact nature of the problem. If that is the case, then it is unlikely that a decision could be made until later in the week.

But based on the reporting from Adam Schefter, his injury is not considered to be a long-term injury. As the head coach also revealed, the running back himself is not sure which play caused to injury and pointed to four possible incidents. Given that, it seems reasonable to assume that there was three-quarter's probability that Christian McCaffrey could still play after the initial injury happened.

Deebo Samuel injury update

Things got off to a rough start for the 49ers against the Browns. In the very first offensive play, Deebo Samuel was injured on a jet sweep. It was a worrying sign and as the head coach confirmed,

"(Samuel) just took a shot on the shoulder. It didn't look overly big or anything. It just connected right, so it got him."

It shows that Deebo Samuel's injury is also of the kind that can probably be looked after day to day and there is still a chance he could be back on the field in Week 7. His X-rays came out negative, which is a good sign, but he is expected to have had an MRI as well.

Based on the reports above, it seems like everyone has a chance to be back for Week 7 but there is no certainty. The best bets remain with Trent Williams and George Odum returning, while Dre Greenlaw is a virtual certainty barring any last minute relapse or changes.

However, both Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey remain under observation. The duo have a chance to return, especially given the extra day of rest they have, but the wide receiver might have a better possibility given the X-rays were negative. Whereas in the case of the running back, they are still trying to pinpoint the exact nature of the injury. Brock Purdy, who suffered his first regular season loss last week, will certinaly be hoping for both to return along with the 49ers fans.

But it is too early to tell and too early to lose hope. It acts as kind of a metaphor for the season, in many ways.

