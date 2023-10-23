MNF 49ers vs. Vikings injury report for Week 7: Latest on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and more

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to the Minnesota Vikings for their Week 7 matchup. Both teams come into the game with vastly different records. The 49ers have a proud 5-1 record, while the Vikings go into the game with a forgettable 2-4 record to start the season.

The Vikings are entering the matchup on the back of a momentum-boosting win over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota's defense did the heavy lifting in Week 6, as the team was without Justin Jefferson for the fixture. Also, Kirk Cousins only threw for 181 yards through the air, arguably his worst offensive performance of the season.

On the other hand, San Francisco will be hoping to perform way better than in Week 6. Last week saw San Fran lose its unbeaten record against the Cleveland Browns. To make matters worse, 49ers' offensive stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were injuried. The 49ers will hope to get back in the win column against the Vikings in Week 7.

In this piece, we will take a look at the injury report for both franchises and more. So, without further ado, let's get down to business.

San Francisco 49ers injury report for Week 7 Monday Night Football

According to the San Francisco 49ers' official website, there are seven players on the injury report ahead of Week 7.

Out of these players, the only person who is ruled out for sure is Deebo Samuel. The former All-Pro wideout didn't practice all week as he recovers from a painful shoulder injury. We expect Samuel to be back training next week at the earliest.

Furthermore, Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Isaiah Oliver and George Odum are all either questionable or unspecified coming into the Vikings game. Each of the players mentioned above missed some practice sessions throughout the week due to some injury issues.

Minnesota Vikings injury report for Week 7 Monday Night Football

On the other hand, the Minnesota Vikings' official website has four players on the injury report. However, only one of these players has been officially ruled out of tonight's game, and that's guard Ezra Cleveland, who is battling a foot injury. Cleveland didn't practice throughout the week, so he won't be risked against the 49ers.

Also, Akayleb Evans, Patrick Jones II and Jalen Nailor were limited participants for most training sessions this week. They enter the game as questionable, so it's a coin toss as to how often they'll be involved in Week 7.

What time and channel is the 49ers vs. Vikings on tonight?

Minnesota and San Francisco will be facing off in a crunch Week 7 matchup in Minnesota. Both teams made the postseason last year, but at the moment, it looks like the home team won't be making back-to-back postseason appearances.

Both teams enter the game with a chip on their shoulder, and it might come down to fine margins. However, San Francisco is the clear favorite due to its record and superior coaching. Let's see how it eventually pans out.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV, DAZN, and ESPN+

Time: 8:15 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

When: Monday, October 23, 2023

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota